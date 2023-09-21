News Report Technology
September 21, 2023

Activity on ChatGPT Surges Back as the New School Year Begins

Published: September 21, 2023 at 6:59 am Updated: September 21, 2023 at 7:00 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked: 21/09/2023 12:00 am

In Brief

ChatGPT has seen a surge in activity following a three-month decline, confirming the hypothesis that the previous drop in traffic was related to the summer holidays.

The activity on ChatGPT has witnessed a substantial surge following a three-month period of decline. This resurgence serves as a compelling confirmation of the hypothesis that the previous drop in traffic was closely associated with the summer holidays, which typically see a decrease in online educational activity.

As the summer season comes to a close and the school year commences, it appears that ChatGPT is swiftly regaining its status as the preferred digital assistant for homework, quizzes, and academic tasks. This recent surge in activity provides valuable insights into the user demographics and the role ChatGPT plays in the educational space.

The lull in ChatGPT activity during the summer months was not an isolated occurrence. Rather, it can be attributed to the traditional academic calendar, where schoolchildren and students often take a break from their studies during the summer vacation. This seasonal variation is not unique to ChatGPT but reflects the broader trend of reduced educational activity during the summer season.

However, as the school bells ring once more and students return to their studies, ChatGPT is regaining its prominence as an indispensable tool for academic assistance. Whether it’s helping with complex math problems, providing explanations for science concepts, or even aiding in language learning, ChatGPT is demonstrating its versatility and reliability in the realm of education.

New Products to Bring Users Back

OpenAI’s integration of DALL-E 3 into the ChatGPT ecosystem, offering access to a substantial user base of 100 million active users, is poised to revitalise user engagement. This strategic step enhances DALL-E 3’s accessibility and has the potential to elevate platform popularity. With this integration, DALL-E 3 gains access to a user base, rendering the ChatGPT Plus subscription plan more enticing. This development benefits current users and also acts as a magnet for new users, thus expanding the reach and appeal of the OpenAI ecosystem. Consequently, this strategic move is expected to bolster OpenAI’s revenue and various essential metrics, particularly following a recent 20% dip in traffic volume.

This resurgence in ChatGPT activity serves as a reminder of the invaluable role that AI-powered language models can play in facilitating learning and providing academic support. The ability to access instant information, explanations, and solutions through ChatGPT greatly benefits students of all ages, from elementary school to higher education.
  • ChatGPT experienced a 20% drop in global traffic in September. The platform, which had attracted 100 million monthly active users, experienced a decline in traffic and engagement. Factors contributing to this decline include seasonal effects, shifting user behaviour, platform migration, and a competitive landscape. The decline may be due to school closures, users becoming more efficient, or the platform transitioning to APIs and Microsoft Azure.
  • Another reason for the summer traffic drop was that, according to a recent BlackBerry report, 75% of IT decision-makers worldwide are considering prohibiting ChatGPT and other generative AI tools. These bans are primarily motivated by concerns about data security, privacy, and corporate reputation. 83% of respondents were concerned that unsecured apps could jeopardise their IT environment. Most bans are temporary or indefinite. Regardless, the majority of respondents recognise the potential benefits of AI in the workplace, such as increased efficiency, innovation, and creativity.

