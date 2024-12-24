CoinGecko: Memecoins Account For 31% Of Crypto Narratives In 2024, Representing A Third Of Total Investor Interest

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief CoinGecko’s report highlights that the dominant crypto trend in 2024 was the memecoin narrative, capturing 30.67% of interest, indicating that a third of the total interest was centered around speculative opportunities.

Data aggregation and analysis platform CoinGecko released a report highlighting that the most dominant cryptocurrency trend in 2024 was the memecoin narrative. This narrative captured 30.67% of global investor interest, encompassing both the primary memecoin trend and 25 associated memecoin sub-trends. Essentially, nearly a third of the total interest in cryptocurrency narratives this year focused on speculative opportunities rather than fundamentals, as the market saw rapid growth, expanding from dog-themed memecoins to others featuring different animals and personalities.

The main memecoin narrative ranked first, accounting for 14.36% of the total cryptocurrency narrative interest. This marks a 6.04 percentage point increase compared to last year, when the memecoin narrative held an 8.32% share.

Apart from the overarching memecoin narrative, four specific memecoin trends also secured spots among the top 20 trends. These included Solana-based memecoins in 4th place with a 7.65% share, Base memecoins in 11th with 2.13%, AI-themed memecoins in 15th with 1.49%, and cat-themed memecoins in 16th with 1.19% of interest.

AI, RWA, And DePIN Gain Popularity In 2024

Apart from memecoins, the AI narrative captured a total of 15.67% of investor interest, combining both the main AI narrative and five related AI sub-narratives. The overall AI narrative ranked 2nd in popularity this year. While it saw a 1.26 percentage point increase from last year’s 11.32%, this narrative still fell short of the memecoin mania in terms of overall interest.

Other cryptocurrency narratives that gained more attention in 2024 compared to the previous year included real-world assets (RWA) and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN). The RWA narrative saw an increase of 2.16 percentage points in investor interest, rising from 6.48% in 2023 to 8.64% in 2024. This boost in interest helped elevate its popularity ranking from 6th to 3rd place. Similarly, the DePIN narrative moved up in the rankings, from 13th to 8th place, with a 1.56 percentage point increase in interest.

In contrast, the GameFi trend experienced a decline, with its share of investor interest dropping by 6.77 percentage points, from 10.49% in 2023 to just 3.72% in 2024.

When comparing the most popular narratives in 2023 by investor interest, AI, Gaming, memecoins, the Solana ecosystem, and BRC-20 were among the top trends.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson