InvestaX Collaborates With BNB Chain To Make RWA Tokenization Accessible To Businesses Worldwide

In Brief Investa collaborates with BNB Chain to become the official partner for the One-Stop Tokenization Solution, combining BNB Chain’s technology with its platform to expand RWA tokenization to a global market.

Tokenization SaaS platform Investa announced that it has partnered with the community-driven blockchain ecosystem BNB Chain to become the official Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization partner for the One-Stop Tokenization Solution. This collaboration merges BNB Chain’s blockchain technology with InvestaX’s licensed tokenization platform to expand RWA tokenization to a global market.

The One-Stop Tokenization Solution from BNB Chain aims to simplify the asset tokenization process, making it accessible to users regardless of their technical background. By integrating InvestaX’s SaaS platform, users can tokenize both tangible and intangible assets without needing any coding or blockchain expertise. InvestaX offers a user-friendly platform that allows entrepreneurs, small businesses, and individuals to create and trade RWA tokens easily and securely, all while adhering to regulatory standards through its Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) Licence, issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

BNB Chain‘s solution serves a broad range of users, including small businesses seeking to streamline operations, engage customer communities, and explore new revenue opportunities, entrepreneurs in emerging industries looking to integrate Web3 into their businesses, and individuals and businesses seeking a straightforward entry into Web3. The solution also enables local businesses to incorporate token-based loyalty programs, boosting customer engagement.

What Is InvestaX?

InvestaX is a leading SaaS platform in Asia, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) with both a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence and a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) Licence. These licenses authorize the platform to issue and trade RWA Tokens for global investors.

Recently, InvestaX introduced its new product, “InvestaX Earn,” developed in partnership with OpenTrade, a platform for institutional-grade, real-world asset-backed USDC yield products. This offering allows qualified investors to earn stable returns on their USDC holdings, providing them with a reliable investment opportunity.

