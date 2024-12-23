AdEx’s AURA Enables AI-Powered Web3 User Activity Analysis For Advanced Targeting

In Brief AdEx has introduced AdEx AURA, an AI-driven on-chain activity analyzer designed to enhance Web3 experiences by providing personalized insights beneficial to both users and developers.

Blockchain-based ad-tech platform AdEx introduced AdEx AURA, an AI-driven on-chain activity analyzer aimed at improving Web3 experiences. By analyzing publicly accessible data from Ethereum and Layer 2 blockchains, AURA provides tailored insights that can be valuable for both users and developers.

“AdEx AURA represents a significant step forward for Web3 engagement,” said Ivo Georgiev, CEO of AdEx, in a written statement. “It’s not just about analyzing on-chain activity—it’s about delivering smarter, more personalized interactions that benefit everyone in the ecosystem,” he added.

AdEx AURA utilizes advanced AI models to analyze user blockchain activities, such as transaction patterns and application usage, offering personalized recommendations and actions. For instance, if AURA detects a user frequently trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or transferring funds to a particular blockchain, it can suggest actions tailored to that chain, creating a smoother and more intuitive experience.

Unlike traditional models, AURA goes beyond simply targeting users—it functions as an AI agent that aligns the interests of both users and the ecosystem. Its incentive system focuses on fostering a fair attention economy by rewarding relevant, value-driven suggestions.

AdEx AURA transforms how Web3 platforms engage with users by integrating personalized recommendations into wallets, applications, and blockchain explorers. For example, wallets can use AURA to organize application catalogs dynamically, prioritizing user-relevant options and paid placements that offer added value. On swap and bridge pages, AURA provides context-aware suggestions based on transaction history, while blockchain explorers leverage transaction data to recommend relevant next steps. This approach streamlines the user experience, allowing marketers and developers to engage their audiences more effectively while supporting a fair attention economy.

The native ADX token is central to AURA’s ecosystem, offering marketers and business developers the ability to stake ADX in order to prioritize their recommendations or accelerate placement approvals. This mechanism helps create a more secure, scam-resistant environment, reinforcing the token’s value while promoting trust and transparency.

AURA, being the first of several upcoming products, highlights AdEx’s dedication to innovation and user-focused design. Wallets, decentralized applications (dApps), and other platforms are encouraged to explore how AURA can enhance value and optimize user experiences.

What Is AdEx?

Founded in 2017, AdEx set out with the goal of transforming digital advertising through blockchain technology. The AdEx decentralized ad exchange, launched in 2019, was designed to address key industry issues such as ad fraud, reporting transparency, and privacy concerns by utilizing smart contracts to ensure fair payments and streamline campaign management.

With over 1 billion ad impressions, AdEx has established itself as a leading micropayments network. Over time, the platform has evolved into a reliable ecosystem, expanding its product offerings with solutions like AdEx AURA, which supports the ongoing development of the Web3 space.

