Transak Increases Accessibility To Memecoins By Listing 11 New Tokens

In Brief Transak adds eleven new memecoins to its platform, including PNUT, WIF, and GOAT, now offering one of the largest selections available for purchase across on-ramps.

Web3 payments infrastructure provider, Transak announced the addition of several popular memecoins to its platform, including PNUT, WIF, GOAT, and eight others. This move highlights Transak’s ongoing support for the growing cultural cryptocurrency phenomenon.

Previously, Transak has supported well-known meme coins such as DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, and BONK. With the inclusion of 11 more meme coins, Transak now offers one of the largest selections of memecoins available for purchase across various on-ramps.

“Meme coins have proven that culture and community can do good with the right tools. At Transak, we stand behind the positive impact of meme coins’ cultural phenomenon and understand their relevance as an entry point into Web3 for many,” said Carlo de Luca Gabrielli, Global Director of Sales at Transak, in a written statement. “By listing 11 new meme coins, we hope to give our users the option to participate in the crypto cultural ride that might pave the way for mass adoption of this revolutionary technology,” he added.

Transak recognizes that memecoins have evolved beyond just jokes. They have become important entry points into Web3 for millions of people, demonstrating how culture and cryptocurrency can intersect to create tangible impact. At first glance, memecoins might seem simple—featuring quirky names, viral stories, and internet humor. However, a deeper look reveals communities that drive change, platforms that offer utility, and catalysts for positive action.

For years, on-ramps have served as essential gateways into Web3, helping newcomers transition into the world of cryptocurrencies. However, these platforms have traditionally focused on well-established blue-chip cryptocurrencies, often sidelining memecoins despite their popularity.

While this cautious approach was understandable, it has left many potential users who wish to start using cryptocurrencies through memecoins feeling frustrated. Transak aims to change this narrative. By listing a few of the most popular memecoins for 2024 and into 2025, it is demonstrating its commitment to embracing the growing influence of the memecoin market, which has become too important to ignore.

Transak has added eleven new memecoins to its platform, including Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), DOGWIFHAT (WIF), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Book of Meme (BOME), Neiro (NEIRO), Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), MemeFi (MEMEFI), Meme (МЕМЕ), Moo Deng (MOODENG), Popcat (POPCAT), and BRETT.

For memecoin enthusiasts, this means they can now easily access their favorite tokens without unnecessary steps. Through Transak, users can purchase these coins directly using fiat payment options such as credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

What Is Transak?

Transak is one of the leading Web3 payments infrastructure providers, known for its global compliance and extensive reach, serving over 8.3 million users in more than 160 countries. The platform supports over 350 platforms, enabling the seamless buying and selling of digital assets through its API-driven fiat-to-crypto on/off-ramp, non-fungible token (NFT) checkout, and a range of other solutions that streamline KYC processes, compliance, payment methods, and customer support.

Recently, Transak has integrated the non-custodial wallet Phantom. This collaboration aims to simplify the user experience when interacting with digital assets, contributing to the wider adoption of Web3 technologies through the combined expertise of both entities.

