IoTeX Rolls Out BinoAI DePIN AI Agent Powered By ELIZA Framework

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief IoTeX has launched BinoAI, the first DePIN domain AI agent, deployed on its blockchain and powered by the ELIZA framework.

Provider of modular infrastructure for decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects, IoTeX announced the launch of its DePIN domain AI agent, BinoAI, which is deployed on the IoTeX blockchain and powered by the ELIZA framework.

BinoAI is an autonomous AI agent designed to specialize in the DePIN ecosystem. Functioning as an expert voice, BinoAI autonomously shares knowledge on DePIN, spreading awareness and educating the community. It simplifies complex DePIN concepts, highlights new projects, and announces key milestones, catering to developers, stakeholders, and users.

Built on ai16z’s open-source ELIZA framework, a leading platform for creating autonomous AI agents, BinoAI integrates IoTeX blockchain functionality through contributions to ai16z’s GitHub repository. This integration allows BinoAI to securely access and interact with on-chain data.

BinoAI Experience To Bolster Development Of Industry-Specific AI Agents

The combination of IoTeX with ELIZA and the launch of BinoAI opens up new possibilities for automation and innovation within decentralized networks. Its success paves the way for the creation of vertical-specific AI agents tailored to specialized DePIN applications in industries such as mobility, energy, wearables, and smart homes. In the mobility sector, BinoAI can help optimize decentralized logistics and manage autonomous vehicles. In energy, it can streamline renewable energy grids, energy trading, and power-sharing systems. For wearables, BinoAI can provide personalized health insights, fitness data analysis, and biometric security. In smart homes, it can manage decentralized home devices, security systems, and energy consumption.

In order to get started, users are encouraged to join the IoTeX Discord, add BinoAI to conversations, and mention @Bino in the chat to begin discussions.

IoTeX is a platform that integrates blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices. Its core operations focus on offering fast and secure blockchain solutions, linking real-world data to decentralized applications (dApps), and developing blockchain-powered devices, including home security cameras and cellular-IoT prototyping platforms.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson