Business News Report
February 07, 2024

Crypto Exchange Bitsonic CEO Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for $7.5M Fraud

by
Published: February 07, 2024 at 4:08 am Updated: February 07, 2024 at 4:08 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 07, 2024 at 4:08 am

In Brief

The CEO and CTO of Bitsonic have been sentenced to prison for trading volumes of self-issued coins and stealing customer deposits.

Crypto Exchange Bitsonic CEO Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for $7.5M Fraud

A Seoul District Court sentenced Korean cryptocurrency exchange company Bitsonic’s CEO Jinwook Shin to seven years in prison. He was put on trial for various charges related to inflating market prices, trading volumes of self-issued coins, and stealing customer deposits.

The court accused them of stealing $7.5 million (10 billion South Korean won) worth of customer deposits.

Additionally, the court sentenced Bitsonic’s chief technology officer Bae to one year in prison, as the South Korean media outlet Yonhap news agency reported.

The charges against Shin include fraud, forgery of prior self-records, falsification of prior self-records, and interference with work by a computer under the Punishment Act for Specific Economic Crimes. Bae was indicted on charges of obstruction of business due to a computer disorder.

Moreover, the court found that Shin used his position as a coin exchange operator and manager to manipulate the essential information processing function of the virtual asset exchange, creating the appearance of increasing transaction volume through everyday transactions. This manipulation resulted in the swindling of more than 10 billion won from numerous victims.

The court said, “Using his position as a coin exchange operator and manager, he neutralized the essential information processing function of the virtual asset exchange and created the appearance that the transaction volume in this case was increasing through normal transactions.”

How the Fraud Took Place?

Shin allegedly increased trading volume through a method known as ‘buyback,’ using Bitsonic funds to repurchase quantities of BSC (Bitsonic Coin), a coin issued by Bitsonic, to raise its price. Fake Korean Won points were also entered into the Bitsonic system to feign cash deposits.

Additionally, Shin recruited 101 coin investors and stole cash and virtual assets worth about 10 billion won that they had deposited without returning them. Bae was accused of creating and running a program that allowed Shin to purchase coins held by him first in the transaction system, facilitating the fraudulent activities.

The court highlighted the significant damage to trust in virtual asset exchanges, emphasizing the necessity of trust between operators and users. Despite the damage, the defendants showed no remorse, and a substantial amount of the damage remains unrecovered.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

XRPL Commons Partners with UNESCO’s ITEN to Advance Blockchain Research

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Digital Twins and VR Synergy is Transforming the Industrial Metaverse, says AVEVA’s Head of Research Simon Bennett

by Victor Dey
February 05, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Thailand Exempts VAT for Crypto Transactions to Grow as a Digital Asset Hub

by Alisa Davidson
February 07, 2024

SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision

by Alisa Davidson
February 07, 2024

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Thailand Exempts VAT for Crypto Transactions to Grow as a Digital Asset Hub
Business News Report
Thailand Exempts VAT for Crypto Transactions to Grow as a Digital Asset Hub
by Alisa Davidson
February 7, 2024
SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision
Business News Report
SEC Extends Deadline for Invesco Galaxy Spot Ethereum ETF Decision
by Alisa Davidson
February 7, 2024
Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions
Business News Report
Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions
by Alisa Davidson
February 6, 2024
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
Markets News Report
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Opposes Genesis’ Bankruptcy Plan Over Asset Valuation Dispute
by Kumar Gandharv
February 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.