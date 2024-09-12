CARV Unveils $50M Accelerator CARV Labs To Support Decentralized Data Ecosystem

In Brief CARV announced the launch of a $50 million accelerator aimed at incubating projects that can drive widespread adoption of its protocol.

“Our goal is to enable a decentralized data ecosystem for broader innovation,” said CARV Co-Founder Victor Yu in a written statement. “Building sustainable data infrastructure hinges on creating a dynamic data flywheel, which requires modular infrastructure and a critical mass of high-quality applications post-PMF. To push for the next hockey stick, we want to further encourage building by more players,” he added.

The accelerator aims to create a dynamic, decentralized data infrastructure that allows users to manage and monetize their data. It will offer support to startups, including funding and investment from prominent industry funds, assistance with market entry and growth, expert advice on tokenomics, guidance on infrastructure and technology tools, and access to the company’s industry network and community.

In addition to providing direct funding and investment, CARV Labs will offer marketing and growth support, tokenomics advisory services, community-building efforts, and prioritized infrastructure and tooling assistance through CARV and its network partners.

Current industry investors involved in the accelerator’s sector-specific programs include Marblex, the Web3 division of South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble, Intella X, the Web3 publishing arm of South Korea’s Neowiz, the crowdfunding platform Alphastarter, doublejump.tokyo, the developer of the Oasys blockchain, along with various business angels, game publisher Xterio, Solana, NEAR, and Ronin networks.

Additional partners, such as Arweave, Litentry, the Linea Ecosystem Investment Alliance (LEIA), and Alibaba Cloud, will also support the accelerator. In particular, Linea, known for its secure zkEVM Layer 2 that facilitates decentralized applications (dApps), will promote a Web3 gaming initiative later this year that will be connected to the accelerator.

Notably, the initial project incubated by CARV Labs, BANANA—an idle game developed on the The Open Network (TON) ecosystem—gained over 8 million users within 4 weeks. It achieved more than 1 million daily active users, connected 1.8 million social accounts, and saw 73 million social tasks completed.

“What sets CARV Labs apart is its comprehensive support system—ranging from direct funding by top blockchain VCs like HashKey Capital and ConsenSys to expert advisory on tokenomics and infrastructure,” said CARV Co-Founder Victor Yu to MPost. “The success of BANANA, which achieved over 10 million users in just over a month, demonstrates CARV Labs’ unmatched ability to drive mass adoption and innovation in gaming, AI, and beyond. CARV Labs isn’t just backing projects; it’s creating a thriving ecosystem where data ownership, control, and monetization are at the forefront,” he concluded.

CARV Secures Over $5M In Revenue And Launches Alphanet

CARV serves as an IDL for gaming, AI, and other applications, integrating over 900 games and AI companies. This accounts for more than 30% of all Web3 games and supports over 9.5 million registered players, with more than 1.3 million daily active users and 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders.

The growing number of applications built on the protocol has enabled CARV to generate over $5 million in revenue year-to-date, with additional games and projects in development. Recently, it has launched its Alphanet, supported by 40,000 verifier nodes valued at $35 million, marking a notable step towards becoming a fully decentralized and scalable protocol layer. This launch follows a $10 million Series A funding round in April, led by Tribe Capital and IOSG Ventures.

