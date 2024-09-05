Gate Ventures Invests In double jump.tokyo, Fostering Web3 Mass Adoption

In Brief Gate Ventures announced a strategic investment in double jump.tokyo, as part of a $10 million Series D funding round led by SBI Investment.

The venture capital arm of the cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, Gate Ventures, has announced a strategic investment in double jump.tokyo, a Web3 gaming company based in Japan. This investment forms part of a $10 million funding round led by SBI Investment.

The funding round, marking the initial closing of double jump. tokyo’s Series D, also included contributions from prominent industry participants such as Sony Group Corporation, Taisu Ventures, and Kitadenshi Inc., among others. The company intends to use the newly acquired capital to advance its blockchain game development and improve blockchain infrastructure, areas in which double jump.tokyo has already demonstrated leadership.

“We are thrilled to be a strategic investor in double jump.tokyo,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures, in a written statement. “Web3 gaming has always been a core focus for us, and we believe double jump.tokyo is uniquely positioned for success with its visionary leadership, extensive IP resources, and robust engineering capabilities. The company has clearly emerged as a leader in the Web3 gaming space. We are particularly impressed by the team’s passion and unwavering belief in the future of Web3 gaming,” he added.

double jump.tokyo is a Japanese startup focused on Web3 solutions and blockchain game development. The company’s objective is to advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technologies within the global gaming and entertainment sectors. As a technology solution provider, double jump.tokyo collaborates with large enterprises to effectively integrate blockchain technologies into their games and strategic frameworks.

Since its founding in 2018, double jump.tokyo has been a leader in blockchain game development, gaining recognition with games such as “My Crypto Heroes.” The company’s innovative methods have fostered partnerships with major gaming firms and the creation of a strong blockchain infrastructure.

The funds will be used to enhance double jump. tokyo’s organizational capabilities, recruit high-caliber talent, and invest in collaborative development of blockchain games with strategic partners. These initiatives are aimed at promoting the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies, especially in the gaming sector.

“This successful fundraising round serves as a testament to our consistent achievements in the blockchain gaming sector, particularly in collaborative game development utilizing prominent IPs and the advancement of critical blockchain infrastructure, such as Oasys,” said Hironobu Ueno, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of double jump.tokyo, in a written statement.

The company plans to allocate the funding primarily towards collaborative blockchain game development with major gaming companies and further improvement of its blockchain infrastructure. These efforts are aimed at supporting the company’s growth and positioning it as a key player in driving the widespread adoption of Web3 technologies, with a particular emphasis on the blockchain gaming sector.

Gate Ventures focuses on investing in innovative projects and companies within the blockchain and Web3 domains. Its mission is to drive the adoption and integration of blockchain technologies across various industries by supporting visionary entrepreneurs and cutting-edge innovations.

Recently, Gate Ventures participated in Space and Time’s Series A funding round, contributing to the company’s efforts to develop and expand decentralized data infrastructure, which is vital for the future of Web3. Additionally, it has teamed up with Abu Dhabi’s Blockchain Center to launch Falcon Gate, a $100 million initiative designed to advance the global Web3 ecosystem. This initiative aims to enhance outreach, economic impact, and regulatory alignment to promote growth in the Web3 sector.

