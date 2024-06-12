Xterio Launches XterETH Chain On OP Stack And Joins Optimism Superchain

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Xterio unveiled the release of the XterETH Chain, which is built on the OP Stack, and has become part of the Optimism superchain.

Web3 game developer and publisher Xterio unveiled the release of the XterETH Chain, which is built on the OP Stack, an open-source development framework that underpins Optimism. Additionally, Xterio has also become part of the Optimism superchain, a network of blockchains utilizing Optimism’s open-source standard codebase.

The Optimism Superchain is designed to improve Ethereum scalability, allowing it to support a large number of users. Within this network, there are several specialized blockchains, including Mint, Zora, Lisk, Mode, Fraxtal, and Build on Bitcoin (BOB). Each of these blockchains contributes unique capabilities to the Superchain, offering a variety of options.

Xterio’s proprietary back-end and front-end solutions allow for the smooth incorporation of on-chain ownership into high-quality games available on desktop and mobile platforms.

To mark this milestone, Xterio’s studio Overworld has introduced the Overworld Arena, an engaging Web3 micro-game where players compete in 1v1 matchups for valuable Arena Coins. Participants are encouraged to join, collect Arena Coins, and climb the leaderboard to win a portion of a prize pool that begins at $100,000 USDT.

This recent strategic move highlights Xterio’s goal to create and publish high-quality gaming experiences enhanced by digital ownership. The company is actively developing multiple games throughout various genres, and this integration is anticipated to increase the number of games and elevate the quality of experiences available on the Superchain.

XterETH Chain is live on the Superchain by the @Optimism Collective!

Building on the OP Stack and joining the Superchain, a growing network of chains built on Optimism's open-source standard codebase, marks a significant milestone for us at Xterio,



» Scaling Web3 Gaming

Xterio’s… pic.twitter.com/BSAFizi0ge — Xterio (@XterioGames) June 11, 2024

What Is Xterio?

It aims to transition regular Web2 gamers into the Web3 space, representing a comprehensive Web3 gaming ecosystem and infrastructure with over $80 million raised in funding. The platform has established partnerships with more than 45 gaming companies and has a global community of two million users. It is backed by investors, including FunPlus, Makers Fund, FTX Ventures, Animoca Brands, and HashKey.

Recently, Xterio, in collaboration with AltLayer, a decentralized protocol for zero-knowledge rollup stacks, has introduced a game-focused restaked rollup tailored specifically for Web3 games.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson