Sentient Launches Open-Source AI Search Framework, Capable To Outperform Perplexity

In Brief Sentient has introduced Open Deep Search, enhancing the capabilities of its AI chatbot, which is designed to outperform Perplexity in both search and reasoning.

Decentralized AI developer, Sentient has introduced Open Deep Search (ODS), a major advancement in open-source AI. Designed to outperform Perplexity, Open Deep Search improves the functionality of Sentient Chat, a user-friendly chatbot that has amassed a waitlist of over 1.75 million people.

“The release of Open Deep Search is a milestone in our mission to create a thriving economy around open-source AI. Open-sourcing a framework that outperforms industry leaders like Perplexity throws down the gauntlet to closed-source AI developers while giving developers access to a powerful primitive that frees them to create the applications they’ve always dreamed of,” said Himanshu Tyagi, Co-founder of Sentient, in a written statement. “ODS is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets decentralization rather than being gatekept by billion-dollar budgets,” he added.

ODS is the first open-source AI search tool to surpass Perplexity in both search and reasoning capabilities. Initially presented at the Open AGI Summit during ETH Denver to an audience of over 1,500 cryptocurrency and AI enthusiasts, ODS outperforms both Perplexity and Perplexity Sonar Reasoning Pro.

As part of its mission to make AI more accessible, Sentient has decided to release ODS as an open-source technology. Sentient plans to begin rolling out ODS to users of Sentient Chat, its AI-powered search tool. This tool has seen an unprecedented demand, with a waitlist of 1.75 million users, marking the highest demand ever recorded for a decentralized AI product.

Industry-standard benchmarks, such as FRAMES, highlight ODS’ capabilities, particularly its performance in answering multi-reasoning questions. It also performs exceptionally well in SimpleQA benchmarks, which evaluate a model’s ability to answer concise, factual questions, matching the performance of OpenAI’s search.

ODS demonstrates that open-source AI can rival closed-source technologies in both reasoning architecture and search functionality. Its release offers Web3 developers a tool for creating advanced applications that integrate AI in new and diverse ways.

Sentient Labs Secures $85M For ODS Development, Public Launch Set For Two Months

ODS was developed by Sentient Labs, which was founded by Sandeep Nailwal, a former co-founder of Polygon. Sentient Labs secured $85 million in seed funding, led by Pantera Capital and Framework Ventures, with additional support from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

Currently, ODS is accessible to a select group of early testers. However, Sentient plans to release weekly feature updates and gradually expand access through Sentient Chat, with a full public release expected within the next two months.

The development of ODS represents a major advancement in AI, showing that open-source solutions can compete with and even surpass closed-source alternatives. Despite being developed with a more limited budget compared to AI companies with billions in funding and years of experience, ODS has successfully leveled the playing field, offering a versatile AI with advanced search and reasoning capabilities.

