Binance Wallet Partners With PancakeSwap To Host StakeStone TGE, Subscriptions Now Available

Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet integrated within the Binance exchange application has announced plans to host a Token Generation Event (TGE) for StakeStone on the BNB Smart Chain in collaboration with PancakeSwap. This event marks a step in expanding decentralized liquidity solutions across multiple blockchain networks.

StakeStone is a decentralized omnichain liquidity infrastructure protocol designed to optimize how liquidity is sourced, allocated, and utilized across blockchain ecosystems. Its primary objective is to create a sustainable and efficient liquidity flow that adapts to the growing complexity of the multi-chain decentralised finance (DeFi) space. By facilitating seamless liquidity movement, StakeStone aims to enhance interoperability and scalability within decentralized finance.

The StakeStone ecosystem is powered by STO, its native utility and governance token, which plays a crucial role in governance, yield optimization, and protocol alignment. Token holders can lock vote-escrowed STO (veSTO) to gain governance rights, earn bribe rewards, and boost their yield potential. This mechanism fosters a long-term incentive structure that aligns stakeholders with the platform’s continued development and success.

According to the announcement, the subscription for the TGE will be open on April 3rd, from 08:00 AM UTC to 08:30 AM UTC. The event will raise a total of $1 million in BNB, offering 50 million STO tokens—equivalent to 5% of the total supply. The accepted token for participation will be BNB, with each STO token priced at $0.02 in BNB. Individual Binance Wallet users will have a subscription cap of 3 BNB, and token allocations will be determined on a pro-rata basis based on the total amount deposited during the subscription period.

There will be no vesting period for the tokens, meaning participants will have immediate access to their allocations. Trading of STO will commence immediately after the subscription closes at 08:30 AM UTC on April 3rd, and will be available on Binance Wallet decentralised exchange (DEX) as well as PancakeSwap.

How To Participate In Binance Wallet STO TGE

In order to participate in the event, users should access Binance Wallet, locate the activity banner, and follow the provided instructions. Eligibility is open to anyone holding BNB on the BNB Smart Chain, but participation is restricted to those using a backed-up Keyless wallet created within Binance Wallet. Each wallet user is subject to a maximum subscription cap of 3 BNB. For those without BNB on the BNB Smart Chain, tokens can be acquired either by swapping within the Binance Wallet Trade tab or by depositing directly from a Binance spot account. Once the subscription period begins, participants must commit their BNB to secure their allocation. Allocations will be distributed on a pro-rata basis, determined by each participant’s contribution relative to the total amount deposited during the event. After the subscription period ends, users will be able to claim both their allocated STO tokens and any unused BNB.

It is important to note that STO tokens will not be available for trading until the subscription period officially concludes. Any STO tokens found in circulation before this time should be considered fraudulent. To ensure the authenticity of any transactions, users are advised to verify the official STO contract address through StakeStone’s official channels before engaging in any trades.

