Gitcoin Kicks Off ‘Grants Round 23’ To Support Early-Stage And Mature Projects, Donations Open Until April 16

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Gitcoin has launched Gitcoin Grants Round 23, enabling early-stage projects to receive Quadratic Funding, while mature projects are funded retroactively, and the donation period is now open.

Blockchain-based platform for developers, Gitcoin announced that it has launched Gitcoin Grants Round 23 (GG23), which enables early-stage projects to receive Quadratic Funding (QF), while mature projects are funded retroactively based on their measurable impact. The donation period is now open and will close on April 16th.

GG23 is Gitcoin’s biggest evolution yet.



We’re embracing a multi-mechanism future to support builders at every stage:



🔹 Quadratic Funding → Early-stage discovery

🔹 Retro Funding → Rewards for proven impact

🔹 Community Rounds → Ecosystem-specific support



Read more about… — Gitcoin (@gitcoin) April 2, 2025

According to Gitcoin, with GG23, Gitcoin is adopting a dual approach to funding: QF continues to serve as the discovery mechanism, helping early-stage builders gain visibility and community support, while Retroactive Funding ensures that mature projects receive the financial backing that aligns with their measurable success and impact.

QF is a democratic crowdfunding mechanism designed to allocate funds to public goods projects based on community support. It amplifies the impact of individual contributions by matching them with additional funds, prioritizing projects that receive backing from a broad base of contributors. The more unique donors a project attracts, the greater the matching funds it receives, ensuring that projects with widespread community support are adequately funded.

GG23 Allocates $600,000 In Retroactive Funding To 30 Projects And Launches Over Six Community Rounds With $130,000 In Support

Retroactive Funding allocates $600,000 to 30 mature Gitcoin-supported open-source software (OSS) projects that have already demonstrated measurable impact. This initiative rewards builders who have contributed to the growth of Ethereum, with each selected project receiving a minimum grant of $10,000. Badgeholder voting will take place from April 9th to 23rd.

In particular, Gitcoin has highlighted several top projects, including Dappnode, The Tor Project, Blockscout, ZK Email, beaconcha.in, POAPin, Tape, Hey, JobStash, Gitcoin, and the Grants Data Portal, among others. These projects reflect the contributions made by builders in key areas such as developer tooling, which focuses on libraries and frameworks designed to ensure secure and efficient smart contract development. Additionally, in the realm of Web3 infrastructure, builders have contributed to scaling solutions, coordination tools, and essential Ethereum infrastructure. Open-Source decentralized applications (dApps) also play an important role, with projects aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, governance, and accessibility.

In addition to this, GG23 features over six Community Rounds, with $130,000 in matching funds provided by Gitcoin. These rounds allow various ecosystems to fund initiatives that matter most to them, ranging from regenerative finance (ReFi) to education, local impact, and token engineering.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson