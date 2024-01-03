Bounce Finance Announces ‘AI Meets Bitcoin’ Ordinals NFT Auction

Non-custodial auction protocol built on Ethereum, Bounce Finance announced the upcoming Ordinals NFTs auction. The collection, titled “AI Meets Bitcoin,” comprises 450 Ordinals NFTs generated through artificial intelligence (AI), co-created by Charlesai, 0009, and RedruM, symbolizing the intersection of AI and the Bitcoin ecosystem.

The auction is scheduled to commence on January 6th at 4:00 UTC, running through January 9th until 4:00 UTC. The registration period concludes on January 4th.

To engage in the auction, users are required to connect their wallets and undergo the verification process. After completing these steps, they will receive the $AUCTION token. Participants are invited to join the Random Selection Pool by burning $50 worth of any of the tokens such as $AUCTION, $MUBI, $BSSB, $DAII, $BDID, or $AMMX. $AUCTION users will be chosen as winners, with each of them receiving both a BRC NFT and an ERC NFT.

The “AI Meets Bitcoin” collection comprises 450 Ordinals NFTs and will be temporarily transferred to ERC (Ethereum Request for Comment) for auctioning on Bounce. After the auction concludes, Ordinals NFTs will be transferred back to BRC (Bitcoin Request for Comment), becoming available for trading on marketplaces including Opensea.

The collection includes 450 Ordinals NFTs, consisting of 150 by Charlesai, 150 by RedruM, and 150 by 0009. Out of these, 400 will go to the Bounce Finance “Hotpot Burning Man” Auction, 30 will be allocated to community leaders, and 20 will be reserved for decentralized automated market maker protocol Ladder.

Rising Wave of Ordinals NFTs in the Realm of Digital Art

Ordinals NFTs have gained remarkable popularity in the world of digital art, emerging as sought-after collectibles in various online communities. These NFTs have captured the attention of both online auctions and traditional auctions alike.

Recently, Sotheby’s Digital Art Department achieved a record-breaking $35 million in digital art sales by the end of 2023, indicating a growing interest in digital artworks and NFTs.

The auction house also recently concluded its first auction of Bitcoin Ordinals art, featuring pieces from the mysterious artist Shroomtoshi’s BitcoinShrooms collection. This collection provided a comprehensive exploration of Bitcoin’s culture and history, paying homage to the cryptocurrency’s early days.

With over 200 pieces, BitcoinShrooms commemorated significant moments and symbols in Bitcoin’s journey, including the Mt. Gox incident and the concept of a hot wallet.

The upcoming Ordinals NFT auction from Bounce Finance highlights a notable trend surrounding the fusion of Ordinals NFTs, digital art, and design, adding to the ongoing narrative of NFTs becoming central players in the ever-evolving landscape of digital creativity and collectibles.

