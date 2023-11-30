Business Markets News Report
Blur’s Lending Platform Blend Expands NFT Lending to Moonbirds

by
Published: November 30, 2023 at 4:47 am Updated: November 30, 2023 at 4:49 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 30, 2023 at 4:47 am

In Brief

Blur’s (BLUR) NFT lending platform Blend now supports Moonbirds NFTs and a novel buy-now-pay-later option with Ethereum.

Blend Platform Expands NFT Lending to Moonbirds Series

Blur’s P2P perpetual NFT lending protocol “Blend” has announced support for the popular art collection Moonbirds. The move comes as the BLUR token experiences a notable surge in value following its Binance listing.

The Blend platform operated by Blur will now enable users to engage in lending, bidding and listing using Moonbirds NFTs. This integration offers users a novel buy-now-pay-later option with Ethereum, paralleling the recent uptick in BLUR token’s market performance.

The BLUR token’s price escalated by over 80% after its Binance listing, emphasizing the growing interest in Blur’s marketplace and its offerings.

Moonbirds and Blend’s Strategic Collaboration

Blur’s Blend platform has taken a significant step by integrating Moonbirds into its NFT lending service. This integration allows users to leverage their Moonbirds NFTs to earn various points and opt for a flexible payment structure using Ethereum.

Such enhancements in the platform’s functionality are expected to attract more users and broaden the scope of NFT utility in the digital asset market.

The recent growth of the BLUR token, which saw its value jump from $0.16 to $0.62 within a month, reflects the burgeoning interest in Blur’s offerings and the overall NFT market. This growth trajectory was further amplified by the token’s listing on Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Market analysis shows that just 20 addresses now hold a significant portion, approximately 93.67%, of the BLUR supply. This concentration of ownership indicates substantial investor confidence in the platform’s future, aligning with the increasing prominence of NFTs in the broader crypto ecosystem.

Blur’s strategic expansion and the impressive performance of its BLUR token underscore the platform’s potential to significantly influence the NFT lending space. This development marks an exciting phase for the platform, potentially setting new trends in NFT utility and lending mechanisms within the digital asset industry.

The integration of Moonbirds into Blur’s Blend platform, coupled with the rising value of the BLUR token, positions Blur as a notable player in the evolving NFT market.

The platform, with its ongoing innovation and service expansion, stands ready to significantly influence the future of NFT utilization and lending in the digital asset landscape.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

