Markets News Report
November 30, 2023

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Association Outlines ICO Framework in 2024 Budget Proposal

by
Published: November 30, 2023 at 4:19 am Updated: November 30, 2023 at 4:19 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 30, 2023 at 4:19 am

In Brief

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Association suggests introducing an ICO mechanism and Islamic finance as part of its financial industry modernization proposals in the 2024-25 Budget.

Hong Kong Association Proposes ICO Framework in Budget Recommendations

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Association (SFA) has put forward a set of suggestions for the 2024-25 Budget, with a focus on revitalizing the city’s financial sector post-pandemic. The SFA’s recommendations encompass a broad range of financial aspects, from tax adjustments and investment strategies to the implementation of Islamic finance.

A key highlight of the recommendations is a proposal to introduce an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) mechanism. The move is aimed at embracing the digital asset revolution and integrating it within Hong Kong’s financial framework.

Additionally, the association has emphasized the importance of acknowledging and incorporating Islamic finance, suggesting the creation of a committee to formulate guidelines tailored to Hong Kong’s unique financial landscape.

Hong Kong’s Revised Exchange Regulations

The Association urges a thorough review of various Securities and Futures Commission measures and Stock Exchange listing rules.

This includes revising policies affecting securities margin financing, corporate acquisitions, and addressing biases against small and medium-sized enterprises.

Apart from financial market reforms, the association also recommends strategies for economic recovery. These include slowing down large-scale infrastructure projects, modifying transportation subsidies, and reintroducing the Tenants Purchase Scheme. These measures aim to alleviate financial pressure on the government while fostering efficient governance.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Association’s recommendations for the 2024-25 Budget reflect a comprehensive approach to modernizing Hong Kong’s financial sector and aligning it with global developments.

The proposed introduction of an ICO mechanism and the integration of Islamic finance are particularly noteworthy, signaling Hong Kong’s readiness to adapt to the evolving global financial landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Broadcom Initiates Strategic Review for Two VMware Units Post $69 Billion Acquisition

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

OpenAI Welcomes Back Sam Altman as CEO, Microsoft Joins Board

by Nik Asti
November 29, 2023

Future of Generative AI Hinges on Efficient Prompt Engineering, says Turing’s Director of Engineering

by Victor Dey
November 27, 2023

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Tola Capital Secures $230 Million in Funds to Support Enterprise Software Focused AI Startups

by Alisa Davidson
November 30, 2023

Fasset Secures Dubai License to Strengthen its Digital Asset Services

by Nik Asti
November 30, 2023

Broadcom Initiates Strategic Review for Two VMware Units Post $69 Billion Acquisition

by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023

Stability AI Explores Sale Options as Investors Call for CEO Emad Mostaque’s Resignation

by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Tola Capital Secures $230 Million in Funds to Support Enterprise Software Focused AI Startups
News Report Technology
Tola Capital Secures $230 Million in Funds to Support Enterprise Software Focused AI Startups
by Alisa Davidson
November 30, 2023
Fasset Secures Dubai License to Strengthen its Digital Asset Services
Business News Report
Fasset Secures Dubai License to Strengthen its Digital Asset Services
by Nik Asti
November 30, 2023
Broadcom Initiates Strategic Review for Two VMware Units Post $69 Billion Acquisition
Business News Report
Broadcom Initiates Strategic Review for Two VMware Units Post $69 Billion Acquisition
by Victor Dey
November 30, 2023
Stability AI Explores Sale Options as Investors Call for CEO Emad Mostaque’s Resignation
News Report Technology
Stability AI Explores Sale Options as Investors Call for CEO Emad Mostaque’s Resignation
by Kumar Gandharv
November 30, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.