Dynatrace Launches AI Observability Tool to Help Tackle Generative AI Concerns

Cloud security company Dynatrace extended its analytics and automation platform to provide comprehensive observability and security for large language models (LLMs) and generative AI-powered applications. According to the company, the initiative will enable organizations to confidently embrace generative AI, addressing performance, security, compliance and cost-effectiveness concerns.

With the growing interest in AI adoption and the challenges associated with generative AI services, the solution offers insights into AI-powered applications, helping organizations optimize their AI investments while ensuring reliability and compliance with regulations.

“Generative AI is the new frontier of digital transformation,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace. “This technology enables organizations to create innovative solutions that boost productivity, profitability, and competitiveness. While transformational, it poses new challenges for security, transparency, reliability, experience, and cost management.”

“Organizations need AI observability that covers every aspect of their generative AI solutions to overcome these challenges. Dynatrace is extending its observability and AI leadership to meet this need, helping customers to embrace AI confidently and securely with unparalleled insights into their generative AI-driven applications,” he added.

Dynatrace AI Observability covers the end-to-end AI stack, including infrastructure, foundational models, semantic caches, vector databases, and orchestration frameworks. It supports major platforms like Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Amazon SageMaker and Google AI Platform.

It leverages the platform’s Davis AI and other core technologies to provide precise insights into AI-powered applications. It helps identify performance bottlenecks, comply with privacy and security regulations, and control costs by monitoring the consumption of tokens.

Dynatrace Provides Cost-Effective Generative AI Solution

Gartner predicts significant growth in AI adoption by 2028, with over 50% of cloud computing resources devoted to AI workloads. This reflects organizations’ increasing interest in generative AI to improve efficiency, productivity, automation, and innovation.

“Generative and predictive AI will unlock new possibilities for our business with our ML and LLM services, but to implement them successfully, we need to ensure that our services supporting these critical workloads are reliable and perform well,” said Ryan Berry, SVP of engineering and architecture at OneStream.

“That’s why we rely on Dynatrace, a leader in AI and observability. Our teams use Dynatrace to build and optimize generative AI apps that perform well and are cost-effective to manage and deploy at scale,” Berry added.

Despite the momentum, organizations are concerned about the costs associated with generative AI-powered services, which can be more expensive and difficult to forecast. Governments are also establishing regulations focused on responsible and ethical AI use.

Organizations need comprehensive AI observability to ensure the success of their generative AI investments and avoid risks of unpredictable behaviors, AI “hallucinations,” and bad user experiences.

Dynatrace AI Observability is available for all Dynatrace customers starting from the announcement date.

