December 04, 2023

Binance Launches PEPE Token Collateral Loans Amid CEO’s Legal Settlements

Published: December 04, 2023
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 04, 2023 at 2:28 am

In Brief

Binance introduces a new loan promotion using PEPE tokens as collateral amidst CEO Changpeng Zhao’s departure and a significant legal settlement, signaling a potentially high-risk strategy in a turbulent regulatory environment.

Binance Launches PEPE Token Collateral Loans Amid CEO's Legal Settlements

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance recently unveiled a promotion allowing users to borrow against PEPE tokens, offering rewards of up to 10 million in PEPE. The move comes at a critical juncture for Binance, as it coincides with the departure of CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The promotion, which will run from December 5 to December 31, 2023, encourages users to borrow any token using PEPE as collateral. The first 800 users to complete eligible flexible loan orders will each receive a 10 Million PEPE Locked Products position.

However, the initiative raises questions about the risks associated with such assets, particularly in light of the company’s recent challenges.

Binance agreed to pay $4.3 billion to settle a criminal investigation related to money laundering. Subsequently, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao resigned as the company’s CEO with their new leader being Richard Teng.

Despite his resignation, Zhao will keep his majority ownership of the company. He plans to shift his focus to passive investing in sectors like blockchain and Web3.

Binance’s PEPE Token Incentives Draw Attention

Binance’s new promotion appears to be a bold move, possibly to offset the repercussions of the scandal involving Zhao. Offering high rewards and incentivizing the use of PEPE tokens as collateral could be seen as a confident bet on the positive market or a strategy to counteract negative publicity.

Participants in the promotion must complete identity verification to qualify for rewards. The offer is subject to various terms and conditions, including restrictions based on legal and regulatory requirements in certain jurisdictions. The rewards, locked for 150 days at a standard APR of 10%, cannot be redeemed in advance, as per the terms of Binance Simple Earn.

Binance’s settlement and Zhao’s departure come amidst a prolonged U.S. regulatory investigation dating back to 2018, involving allegations of money laundering.

Zhao’s decision to step down coincided with a scheduled court appearance in Seattle. His new focus on passive investments in emerging technology sectors represents a significant shift. This change affects both him and Binance, particularly in light of the recent regulatory challenges they have faced.

