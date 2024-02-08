Business News Report
February 08, 2024

ARK Investment and 21Shares Revise Ethereum ETF Proposal, Improve Cash Creation and Redemption

by
Published: February 08, 2024 at 3:56 am Updated: February 08, 2024 at 3:57 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 08, 2024 at 3:56 am

In Brief

Spot Ethereum ETF proposal from ARK Investment and 21Shares will facilitate only cash delivery in its creation and redemption process.

ARK Investment and 21Shares Pivot Ethereum ETF Proposal, Address Cash Creation and Redemption Process

A revised spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposal from investment management company ARK Investment and 21Shares proposes to only facilitate the delivery of cash in its creation and redemption process. The creation and redemption of shares in ETFs had previously been a focal point in discussions between issuers seeking to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC is likely inclined towards a cash model, wherein issuers must promptly sell stored assets to generate cash for returning to investors. This stands in contrast to an in-kind model favoured by certain asset firms such as BlackRock during the approval process for their spot Bitcoin ETF, providing managers with greater flexibility in portfolio management.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas observed a modification in the filing submitted by ARK Investment and 21Shares. 

The revised filing incorporates a new staking component, indicating that the “Sponsor” may periodically engage one or more trusted “Staking Providers” to stake a portion of the “Trust’s” assets. The “Sponsor” anticipates primarily staking ETH, Ethereum’s native tokens from the Trust’s Cold Vault Balance.

“In consideration for any staking activity in which the Trust may engage, the Trust would receive certain staking rewards of ether tokens, which may be treated as income to the Trust. The amount of ether the Trust may receive as a reward for its staking activity can vary significantly,” said the filing. 

ARK Investment and 21Shares Seek Approval for Spot Ethereum ETF 

ARK Investment and 21Shares applied for the spot Ethereum ETF in September, outlining that the fund aims to offer direct exposure to ETH. It is set to trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange, utilizing the CME CF ETH-Dollar Reference Rate.

In the initial filing, 21Shares is identified as the sponsor of the Trust, while Delaware Trust Company serves as the trustee and Coinbase Custody Trust Company acts as the custodian. ARK Investment Management takes on the role of sub-adviser for the Trust, offering support in marketing the 21Shares. Last year, the SEC further postponed the decision timeline for the ARK Investment and 21Shares spot Ethereum ETF and solicited public comments. 

Recently, the agency has extended deadlines for proposals from various other asset management companies, including Grayscale Investments, Fidelity, BlackRock and the Invesco Galaxy.

The amended application from ARK Investment and 21Shares, highlighting a cash model and incorporating staking components, is set to facilitate the potential timely approval of the spot Ethereum ETF, reflecting the evolving dynamics in the regulatory landscape.   

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Sky Mavis Teams Up With GMonsters to Launch ‘Fight League’ Web3 Games on Ronin

by Kumar Gandharv
February 07, 2024

Ethereum Layer 2 LightLink Raises $4.5M in Funding to Propel Gasless Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
February 06, 2024

XRPL Commons Partners with UNESCO Chair ITEN to Advance Blockchain Research

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024

Pundi X Launches Phase 1 $PURSE Token Distribution to Fuel Crypto Payment Growth

by Kumar Gandharv
February 06, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Jupiter Removes 90 Million JUP and 10 Million USDC Liquidity from Issuance Pool

by Kumar Gandharv
February 08, 2024

Frax Finance Launches Layer 2 Blockchain Fraxtal and FXTL Points System

by Alisa Davidson
February 08, 2024

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Completes on Holesky Testnet, Paves Way for Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
February 07, 2024

Kyndryl Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Enterprises

by Kumar Gandharv
February 07, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Jupiter Removes 90 Million JUP and 10 Million USDC Liquidity from Issuance Pool
Markets News Report
Jupiter Removes 90 Million JUP and 10 Million USDC Liquidity from Issuance Pool
by Kumar Gandharv
February 8, 2024
Frax Finance Launches Layer 2 Blockchain Fraxtal and FXTL Points System
Markets News Report
Frax Finance Launches Layer 2 Blockchain Fraxtal and FXTL Points System
by Alisa Davidson
February 8, 2024
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Completes on Holesky Testnet, Paves Way for Mainnet
News Report Technology
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Completes on Holesky Testnet, Paves Way for Mainnet
by Alisa Davidson
February 7, 2024
Kyndryl Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Enterprises
Business News Report
Kyndryl Expands Google Cloud Partnership to Develop Generative AI Solutions for Enterprises
by Kumar Gandharv
February 7, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.