November 28, 2023

AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million Funding to Expand Virtual Entertainment Project IZUMO

by Victor Dey
In Brief

AnotherBall raised $12.7 million in a seed funding round to enhance its online entertainment VTuber project IZUMO.

AnotherBall Raises $12.7 Million in Seed Funding to Elevate Online Entertainment with VTuber Project IZUMO

Entertainment company AnotherBall completed its $12.7 million seed funding round, led by ANRI, Hashed, and founders from Global Brain, Globis Capital Partners, Sfermion, HashKey Capital, Everyrealm, Ethereal Ventures, Emoote, and Crunchyroll Kun Gao among others intended to propel online entertainment to the next level. 

Established in May 2022 AnotherBall focuses on the VTuber project IZUMO – a platform aimed at empowering creators worldwide to connect with fans and monetize their content. The beta version of IZUMO is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024, with a full-scale public launch expected later in the year. 

Earlier this year the company completed an angel round of financing of $2.2 million, led by Polygon founder Jaynti Kanani, Sony Group Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and Azuki The company’s Chiru Labs consultant Rehito Hatoyama and other angel investors.  

The new investment brings the company’s total funding to approximately $14.8 million, further fueling its expansion.

Web3 Entertainment Garners Growing Interest

Web3 entertainment is expanding the possibilities for content creation. Currently, web-based content is characterized by its immersive and interactive nature. It is undergoing substantial changes, progressing towards a state of being multi-dimensional, focused, creative, and universally accessible.

The integration of Web3 and its application, NFTs, has genuinely enabled entertainment-based content to undergo a transformation, characterized by heightened security measures and exclusive ownership rights.

Recently, Animoca Brands Japan, San FranTokyo by KLKTN, and Cool Cats Group LLC jointly announced that they have deepened their collaborative efforts to accelerate Cool Cats’ expansion into the Japanese and anime market.

The partnership includes creating Vtuber content with Cool Cats IP, manga production and acquisition of NFT collections for San FranTokyo treasury among other opportunities.

