San FranTokyo and Animoca Collaborate on Cool Cats Expansion

In Brief San FranTokyo teams up with Animoca Brands Japan for strategic investment to boost the Cool Cats NFT project in Japan and Asia, planning to produce Cool Cats comics and enhance the brand's reach.

San FranTokyo has announced a strategic investment and partnership with Animoca Brands Japan, setting the stage for an expansive promotion of the NFT project Cool Cats across Japan and broader Asian markets. The venture aims to capitalize on the global recognition of Cool Cats, leveraging it to penetrate the culturally rich and technologically advanced markets of Asia.

In a move that intertwines Cool Cats with Japan’s renowned manga tradition, San FranTokyo plans to co-produce a manga one-shot, a standalone story, illustrated by a Japanese artist. San FranTokyo is set to intertwine CoolCats IP with Japan’s rich manga culture. Their goal is to resonate deeply with Japanese audiences, leveraging their longstanding tradition and love for manga.

Strengthening the Cool Cats Treasury

San FranTokyo has showcased its dedication to the Cool Cats IP by acquiring a significant collection. This move ensures that any new developments or stories will remain true to the original intellectual property. This collection will support new narrative developments while preserving the essence of the beloved characters Blue, Chugs, Ardi, and Jo.

Animoca Japan and San FranTokyo are teaming up to propel the Cool Cats brand across various Japanese platforms. Their joint mission is to expand the brand’s reach and influence.

San FranTokyo aims to forge key partnerships with elite Japanese entities in entertainment and intellectual property. These alliances are expected to pave the way for traditional merchandising, licensing opportunities, and collaborative efforts with other well-known IPs.

The partnership also aims to explore creative content production, including Vtuber initiatives featuring CoolCats characters. This strategy actively leverages the popularity of virtual influencers to create content that engages a digital-native audience.

San FranTokyo: A New Home for Cool Cats

The integration strategy involves incorporating Cool Cats into the cityscape of San FranTokyo. The initiatives include interactive figurine drops and co-marketing endeavors with iconic Japanese IPs, providing an immersive experience for fans and collectors.

This strategic alliance marks a pivotal move towards realizing the long-term aspirations for San FranTokyo. San FranTokyo has embraced CoolCats into their IP collection, establishing themselves as key custodians in Asia. They stand at the ready to delve into the expansive possibilities that this blend of creative universes promises.

