Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences

Microsoft today unveiled two innovative features – Copilot and Review Summaries – on its popular Chromium-based Edge browser and Bing search engine, designed to streamline the user experience.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that Edge users can now access the Copilot feature by clicking on the icon located at the top right of the screen. This AI-powered chatbot is designed to provide users with a summary of public sentiments regarding a specific product.

Although its accuracy may vary, the tool aims to assist users in making informed decisions by swiftly outlining the pros and cons of a product, potentially saving them valuable time when assessing the worthiness of a purchase. Initially announced at the September special event, it’s now making its debut with a partial rollout on PCs in preview.

Contrary to initial announcements, Copilot is not exclusive to Microsoft Edge; it’s accessible through any browser, including Edge, on the Bing website. By asking tailored questions about desired products, Bing’s AI-powered Copilot refines recommendations and promises the best prices.

According to the firm, users can even use a photo or saved image as a reference point for their shopping journey, although the image recognition feature is still in the pipeline.

Leveraging Generative AI to Enhance Online Shopping

To further enhance user confidence in online purchases, Microsoft has introduced the Review Summaries feature. Accessible through the Copilot icon on the top right of the Edge browser, this AI-powered tool generates succinct summaries of product reviews, offering a quick glimpse into the pros and cons.

Edge and Bing aim to do the work for users, providing them with a snapshot of popular opinions about a product. This feature not only saves time but also aids in making informed purchasing decisions.

Moreover, the Edge Secure Network previously limited to the Edge Insiders Program, is now available to all users. By incorporating a VPN, it adds an extra layer of security to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands during online transactions.

The company’s strategic move with Copilot and Review Summaries underscores its commitment to offering users a holistic and secure online shopping experience. By combining AI-driven assistance with tools for summarizing reviews and ensuring secure transactions, Microsoft is positioning Edge and Bing as valuable companions for consumers navigating the vast landscape of online retail.

As the holiday season approaches, these features are set to empower users with the tools they need to find the perfect gifts efficiently and confidently.

