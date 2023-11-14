News Report Technology
November 14, 2023

Microsoft Adds Copilot AI to Edge Browser, Aims to Elevate Online Shopping Experiences

by
Published: November 14, 2023 at 6:22 am Updated: November 14, 2023 at 6:23 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 6:22 am

In Brief

Microsoft has added its Copilot and Review Summaries feature to its Edge browser to enhance online shopping experiences.

Microsoft Adds Copilot AI for Online Shopping to Edge Browser

Microsoft today unveiled two innovative features – Copilot and Review Summaries – on its popular Chromium-based Edge browser and Bing search engine, designed to streamline the user experience.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft announced that Edge users can now access the Copilot feature by clicking on the icon located at the top right of the screen. This AI-powered chatbot is designed to provide users with a summary of public sentiments regarding a specific product.

Although its accuracy may vary, the tool aims to assist users in making informed decisions by swiftly outlining the pros and cons of a product, potentially saving them valuable time when assessing the worthiness of a purchase. Initially announced at the September special event, it’s now making its debut with a partial rollout on PCs in preview.

Contrary to initial announcements, Copilot is not exclusive to Microsoft Edge; it’s accessible through any browser, including Edge, on the Bing website. By asking tailored questions about desired products, Bing’s AI-powered Copilot refines recommendations and promises the best prices.

According to the firm, users can even use a photo or saved image as a reference point for their shopping journey, although the image recognition feature is still in the pipeline.

Leveraging Generative AI to Enhance Online Shopping

To further enhance user confidence in online purchases, Microsoft has introduced the Review Summaries feature. Accessible through the Copilot icon on the top right of the Edge browser, this AI-powered tool generates succinct summaries of product reviews, offering a quick glimpse into the pros and cons.

Edge and Bing aim to do the work for users, providing them with a snapshot of popular opinions about a product. This feature not only saves time but also aids in making informed purchasing decisions.

Moreover, the Edge Secure Network previously limited to the Edge Insiders Program, is now available to all users. By incorporating a VPN, it adds an extra layer of security to prevent sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands during online transactions.

The company’s strategic move with Copilot and Review Summaries underscores its commitment to offering users a holistic and secure online shopping experience. By combining AI-driven assistance with tools for summarizing reviews and ensuring secure transactions, Microsoft is positioning Edge and Bing as valuable companions for consumers navigating the vast landscape of online retail.

As the holiday season approaches, these features are set to empower users with the tools they need to find the perfect gifts efficiently and confidently.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform

by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023

70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report

by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023

Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Boyaa Inc Eyes Web3 Expansion with $100M Crypto Investment Strategy

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
News Report Technology
Crypto.com Secures Dubai VASP License to Expand Virtual Assets Platform
by Alisa Davidson
November 14, 2023
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
News Report Technology
70% of Tech Leaders Will Adopt Generative AI for Cyber Defense Systems: PwC Report
by Kumar Gandharv
November 14, 2023
Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Miners Gear Up for Profit Ahead of 2024 Halving
by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023
Boyaa Inc Eyes Web3 Expansion with $100M Crypto Investment Strategy
News Report
Boyaa Inc Eyes Web3 Expansion with $100M Crypto Investment Strategy
by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.