News Report Technology
November 20, 2023

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Join Microsoft to Lead Advanced AI Research Team, Announces CEO Satya Nadella

by
Published: November 20, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 20, 2023 at 4:37 am

In Brief

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella announced Sam Altman and Greg Brockman joining the company to lead its new in-house advanced AI research team.

Microsoft announced that ex-OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will join the company to lead the software developer’s new in-house advanced artificial intelligence (AI) team. The hiring announcement comes OpenAI board recently ousting Altman from the company.

In tandem with Altman joining the team, Microsoft announced that it has also hired former OpenAI president Greg Brockman.

“Extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team”, Microsoft’s Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella posted on X (Twitter).

Satya Nadella also said that the company will remain committed to its partnership with OpenAI and looks forward to getting to know its new CEO, Emmett Shear — who replaced Sam Altman.

OpenAI Appoints Emmett Shear as New CEO

On November 17th, board of directors at OpenAI fired Sam Altman citing allegations of him “not consistently candid in his communications with the board”. Following this, Greg Brockman also resigned from his position at OpenAI.

On November 20th, OpenAI’s board appointed Emmett Shear, former Twitch head, as its new Chief Executive Officer, resisting investor pressure to reinstate the ousted Sam Altman. Shear previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.com and game-streaming platform Twitch, resigning from his position earlier this year.

Recognized as a highly-skilled computer scientist with over a decade of experience building Twitch into one of the world’s most successful video platforms, Shear is believed to have substantial expertise to lead the engineering group at OpenAI.

