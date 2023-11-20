News Report Technology
November 20, 2023

Rokid Raises $112 Million from NetDragon to Scale AR Glass Development for the Metaverse

by Victor Dey
In Brief

Rokid announced it has successfully completed its funding round with a investment from NetDragon Websoft, for Metaverse AR Glass development.

Augmented reality (AR) technology developer Rokid announced it has successfully completed its funding round with a strategic investment from NetDragon Websoft, a globally prominent company specializing in the development and operation of massively multiplayer online games.

The Hangzhou-based company closed the Series C round funding, bringing its raised total to $112 million. 

Founded in 2014, Rokid focuses on research and development of hardware and software products such as AR glasses and the YodaOS operating system. The company has developed a range of augmented reality for consumer and business customers, including Rokid Max AR glasses and Rokid Station.

So far, Rokid has received investment from prestigious institutions, including Temasek, Credit Suisse, IDG Capital, Haitong Security, and Vision Plus Capital.

Shaping the Future of the Metaverse 

Rokid and NetDragon Websoft announced they have forged a five year partnership agreement to accelerate the creation of next-generation interactive user experiences to foster the development of the metaverse. It is aimed at enhancing product development and bringing innovation to the industry. 

“We look forward to working with NetDragon to expand our opportunities by leveraging their knowledge and know-how in education and gaming, as well as their global sales network. We believe that the combination of NetDragon and Rokid will bring new momentum in product development and breakthrough innovation to the industry,” said Mr. Misa Zhu, Founder and CEO of Rokid.

Under this partnership, NetDragon Websoft will have the opportunity to leverage AR technologies for product design enhancement and user experience refinement. Additionally, it will facilitate the swift introduction of their AR-enabled product offerings to the market.

“We see AR becoming one of the key channels for users to interact in the metaverse, as the application of AR is appropriate for longer time usage compared to VR, and hence the number and variety of use cases are broadened significantly with AR, especially in education and gaming,” said Dr. Simon Leung, NetDragon Group’s Vice Chairman and Executive Director.

Both companies are said they are united by a shared commitment to innovation, a passion for exploring new possibilities and a steadfast dedication to advancing metaverse technology.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

