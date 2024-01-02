News Report Technology
January 02, 2024

Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Develop AI Model for ‘Colorectal’ Cancer Prediction

Published: January 02, 2024
Victor Dey
In Brief

Aiforia and Mayo Clinic’s AI model can identify histological features of colorectal cancer and provide recurrence prediction and treatments.

Aiforia (artificial intelligence for image analysis) today announced its exclusive licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic – an academic medical center in the United States, to globally commercialize an AI model that improves the prediction of colorectal cancer recurrence.

According to the announcement, the AI model was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, and it helps identify important histological features of colorectal cancer and provides a recurrence prediction estimate useful for colorectal cancer treatment decisions. 

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum. It often begins as small growths called polyps and can be prevented or treated if detected early through screening.

“This is the first example of an AI model developed with the Aiforia platform, which is used to assess the risk of cancer recurrence. It is also the first clinically relevant AI model developed with a customer and commercialized by Aiforia. The licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic enables us to market and sell this AI model for colorectal cancer recurrence risk evaluation globally,” said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

“This is an example of many similar AI model co-development projects, which are ongoing with the Mayo Clinic and other partners. These will enable us to significantly enrich our product portfolio,” Tapaninen added.

Aiforia provides a cloud-based AI development and analysis tool for medical experts – Aiforia Create. Pathologists can train and deploy AI models for any image analysis application without the need for coding. The team showcased the process in a demo earlier.

Paving the Way for Targeted Treatments

The newly developed AI model can predict the likelihood of colorectal cancer recurrence by analyzing 15 different tissue characteristics in patient samples. Along with two other clinical factors, the AI model generates a recurrence risk score.

This means it can help identify patients who might not need chemotherapy if the risk of cancer coming back is low. On the other hand, it can also pinpoint those at high risk of relapse, suggesting they may benefit from more intense treatment or follow-up.

Moreover, the company asserts that implementing the AI model could lead to cost savings in treatment. By efficiently targeting expensive chemotherapy drugs, the model aims to reduce unnecessary expenses. From the patient’s perspective, the most important advantage is the potential reduction of chemotherapy without compromising treatment effectiveness.

The AI model’s effectiveness has already been demonstrated in various patient groups, providing a promising outlook for its practical application.

Aiforia collaboration with the Mayo Clinic began with the implementation of the Aiforia AI-assisted image analysis software in pathology research already in 2020. In translational research today, more than 70 Mayo Clinic pathologists use the Aiforia Create tool to create AI models for their research studies.

