Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Develop AI Model for ‘Colorectal’ Cancer Prediction

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Aiforia and Mayo Clinic’s AI model can identify histological features of colorectal cancer and provide recurrence prediction and treatments.

Aiforia (artificial intelligence for image analysis) today announced its exclusive licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic – an academic medical center in the United States, to globally commercialize an AI model that improves the prediction of colorectal cancer recurrence.

According to the announcement, the AI model was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic, and it helps identify important histological features of colorectal cancer and provides a recurrence prediction estimate useful for colorectal cancer treatment decisions.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum. It often begins as small growths called polyps and can be prevented or treated if detected early through screening.

“This is the first example of an AI model developed with the Aiforia platform, which is used to assess the risk of cancer recurrence. It is also the first clinically relevant AI model developed with a customer and commercialized by Aiforia. The licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic enables us to market and sell this AI model for colorectal cancer recurrence risk evaluation globally,” said Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia.

“This is an example of many similar AI model co-development projects, which are ongoing with the Mayo Clinic and other partners. These will enable us to significantly enrich our product portfolio,” Tapaninen added.

Aiforia provides a cloud-based AI development and analysis tool for medical experts – Aiforia Create. Pathologists can train and deploy AI models for any image analysis application without the need for coding. The team showcased the process in a demo earlier.

Pathologists can train and deploy AI models for any image analysis application without the need for coding, thanks to our cloud-based software, Aiforia Create. Creating AI models is as easy as 1️⃣, 2️⃣, 3️⃣ …see for yourself in this video and find out more: https://t.co/ho0nv93AQU pic.twitter.com/fEFGJDiOFE — Aiforia (@aiforia_tech) May 14, 2022

Paving the Way for Targeted Treatments

The newly developed AI model can predict the likelihood of colorectal cancer recurrence by analyzing 15 different tissue characteristics in patient samples. Along with two other clinical factors, the AI model generates a recurrence risk score.

This means it can help identify patients who might not need chemotherapy if the risk of cancer coming back is low. On the other hand, it can also pinpoint those at high risk of relapse, suggesting they may benefit from more intense treatment or follow-up.

Moreover, the company asserts that implementing the AI model could lead to cost savings in treatment. By efficiently targeting expensive chemotherapy drugs, the model aims to reduce unnecessary expenses. From the patient’s perspective, the most important advantage is the potential reduction of chemotherapy without compromising treatment effectiveness.

The AI model’s effectiveness has already been demonstrated in various patient groups, providing a promising outlook for its practical application.

Aiforia collaboration with the Mayo Clinic began with the implementation of the Aiforia AI-assisted image analysis software in pathology research already in 2020. In translational research today, more than 70 Mayo Clinic pathologists use the Aiforia Create tool to create AI models for their research studies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv