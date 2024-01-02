Markets News Report
Arbitrum One’s TVL Hits $10 Billion, Sets New Record High

by
Published: January 02, 2024 at 5:04 am Updated: January 02, 2024 at 5:04 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 02, 2024 at 5:04 am

In Brief

Arbitrum One’s TVL achieved a record high, reaching $10 billion for the first time, representing a 10.50% increase in the past week.

Arbitrum One TVL Achieves Record High, Hits $10 Billion

Arbitrum One‘s total value locked (TVL) achieved a record high, reaching $10 billion for the first time, representing a 10.50% increase in the past week. As of now, the total TVL for the Ethereum Layer 2 network stands at $20.82 billion, with Arbitrum One accounting for  48.03%, according to data from L2Beat.

Arbitrum One is an Optimistic Rollup that replicates the Ethereum experience with reduced transaction costs on Layer 1.  

As stage one optimistic rollup, it features a deployed and functional proof system, accepts fraud proofs from a minimum of 5 external actors, enables user exits without reliance on permissioned operators, has a properly established Security Council and allows a 7-day exit window in the event of an unwanted upgrade by actors more centralized than a Security Council.

Arbitrum One TVL Achieves Record High, Hits $10 Billion

Arbitrum, developed by Offchain Labs, stands as one of Ethereum’s largest scaling solutions, hosting approximately 470 deployed apps on its network. In March 2023, Arbitrum ecosystem introduced the ARB token as a governance token for the Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova users. 

In the previous month, Arbitrum One encountered a disruption when the sequencer experienced a “stall” due to a “significant surge in network traffic,” as reported in an alert on Arbitrum’s official status page. The outages were attributed to inscriptions, as later confirmed by the team. However, the system was restored online after a two-hour period.

The Arbitrum One performance highlights its growing role in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape, indicating the increased public interest and involvement in cryptocurrency investments.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

