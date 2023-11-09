Lifestyle News Report
AI-Powered Web3 Game ‘Fusionist’ to Launch Expanded PVP Beta on Steam

by
Published: November 09, 2023 at 4:33 am Updated: November 09, 2023 at 4:33 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 09, 2023 at 4:33 am

In Brief

Web3 game Fusionist is set to release its second beta test on Steam come November 22, widening its test base to include 3,000 participants.

An Inside Look at Fusionist Beta II

Web3 gaming pioneer Fusionist is gearing up to broaden its horizons with an expanded beta test of its acclaimed robot simulator game “Fusionist.” On November 22, the game will launch beta test — welcoming 3,000 participants to extensively test its player-versus-player (PVP) features.

The upcoming beta test follows Fusionist’s successful $6.6 million seed funding round in May 2022, which saw strategic investments from Binance Labs and FunPlus. This financial backing has propelled the company toward realizing its vision of an intricate Web3 gaming experience.

An Inside Look at Fusionist Beta II

The second beta, “Fusionist Beta II: Gaoptic Duel,” shifts its focus from the previously available player-versus-environment (PVE) mode to a PVP-only format. The pivot emphasizes real-time strategy and combat, pitting players against one another in a highly competitive environment.

Detailed insights on the beta will be provided in the latter part of the coverage. The company said that exclusive access codes will be made available for Famitsu app readers.

“Fusionist” offers a blend of base building, tactical turn-based combat, and 4X strategy, allowing for a multifaceted gaming experience. Players now have the opportunity to engage in strategic PVP battles. Each battle is designed to last from 8 to 12 minutes within a dedicated two-hour daily window.

Features of the Upgraded PVP Beta

The upgraded PVP beta test of “Fusionist” introduces several new features, including a dedicated two-hour window each day for exclusive PVP combat. Additionally, there is a training mode where players can refine their combat skills.

This upcoming beta test represents the growing trends and potentials within the Web3 gaming landscape, offering a sneak peek into the future of decentralized gaming and digital asset integration.

The “Fusionist” team said

The update boasts a wider selection of robot types and abilities, complemented by new gameplay areas and an improved user interface. Additionally, the game has streamlined the execution of skills to allow for uninterrupted gameplay without cinematic delays.

Features Highlighting the Upgraded PVP Beta Test

The “Fusionist” team is incentivizing beta test participation by offering the chance to earn exclusive NFTs and ACE tokens. Rewards will be based on individual performance during the beta phase.

As Fusionist prepares for the public unveiling of “Fusionist Beta II,” the Web3 gaming sector looks on with anticipation.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

