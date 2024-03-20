Markets News Report
March 20, 2024

Aevo Initiates Trading and Staking Program for AEVO Holders, Offers Rewards from April 10th

Published: March 20, 2024 at 10:46 am Updated: March 20, 2024 at 12:15 pm
by Anastasiia Osipova
In Brief

Aevo announced that traders and holders of AEVO and RBN tokens now can increase their AEVO holdings as part of trading and staking reward program.

Aevo Launches Trading and Staking Program for AEVO Holders, Offers Rewards from April 10th

Decentralized platform for trading derivatives, with a focus on options and perpetual trading, Aevo (AEVO) announced that traders and holders of AEVO/RBN tokens now have the chance to increase their AEVO holdings over four months as part of its trading and staking reward program. Users can earn AEVO by trading on the Aevo platform and staking AEVO or RBN tokens. Rewards in AEVO will be accessible for collection starting from April 10, 2024.

According to the announcement, each perpetual future or options trade on Aevo contributes to an adjusted boosted volume, which determines the user’s share of AEVO token emissions, calculated proportionally across trades rather than by actual volume.

In each trade, users will receive a farm boost ranging from 1x to 4x, determined by the user’s trading volume over the previous seven days, with the base boost capped at 4x for volumes exceeding $5 million. Trading more frequently accelerates the base boost for future trades, while discontinuing trading results in the decay of the base farm boost based on a trailing seven-day window.

At any given time, one of the user’s trades may receive a lucky farm boost ranging from 10x to 100x, with varying probabilities based on rarity. For non-sAEVO holders, there’s approximately a 10% chance of a 10x boost, a 2.5% chance of a 50x boost, and a 1% chance of a 100x boost, while sAEVO holders have twice the chance of hitting a rare boost, resulting in about a 20% chance of a 10x boost, a 5% chance of a 50x boost, and a 2% chance of a 100x boost.

The likelihood of obtaining a higher farming boost increases with more trades, leading to a heightened chance of receiving a 100x farm boost in addition to the base boost, with approximately a 13.5% chance and around 27% for sAEVO holders of encountering a rare farm boost ranging from 10x to 100x on any given trade.

Every week, there will be a guaranteed minimum base emission of 1.1 million AEVO with a maximum of 6.05 million AEVO emissions. Before a new epoch, the AEVO emissions for subsequent epochs will be reviewed. Likewise, each week, AEVO/RBN staking will see a guaranteed minimum base emission of 200,000 AEVO with a maximum of 1.1 million AEVO emissions, subject to review before a new epoch.

AEVO Token Airdrop and Aevo’s Debut on Binance Launchpool

Aevo is built on the Aevo Layer 2, an Ethereum rollup based on the open-source development framework OP Stack by Optimism, leveraging Conduit for infrastructure management and Celestia for Data Availability, with the goal of reducing costs for users interacting with the chain. To develop a decentralized finance (DeFi) super-app, beginning with derivatives trading, the project recently completed three funding rounds, accumulating a total of $16.6 million.

Aevo’s native token, AEVO, serves as a governance token. The project airdropped its token on March 13th, 2024. As of that date, the maximum supply of AEVO was capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens, with 110,000,000 tokens already circulating.

Recently, Aevo was introduced as the 48th project on Binance Launchpool, allowing users to stake BNB and FDUSD to farm AEVO tokens. The staking and farming process was finalized last week.

