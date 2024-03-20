How Hong Kong Web3 Festival Propels Asia’s Tech Frontier or a Gateway to Innovation and Development

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The significant event in the global Web3 landscape Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024, set for April 6-9 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center is almost here

As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2024, set for April 6-9 at the iconic Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) and co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, excitement reverberates throughout the global Web3 community. Having closely followed the developments in this space, we find ourselves reflecting on the significance of this event and its implications for Hong Kong’s evolving role in the Web3 landscape.

From the establishment of a dedicated Web3 task force to the articulation of policies on virtual assets, the city has demonstrated a clear commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in this expanding field. As a technological news website and one of the 100+ media at the event, Metaverse Post is deeply invested in the potential of blockchain technology to drive positive change. We applaud these efforts and view this event as a testament to Hong Kong’s growing prominence in the global Web3 ecosystem.

One aspect of the event that particularly resonates with us is its emphasis on collaboration and knowledge-sharing. By bringing together 150+ exhibitors, including industry leaders, government representatives, and aspiring innovators, under one roof, the festival serves as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and cooperation. Through these exchanges of ideas and experiences, these breakthrough innovations emerge, laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable Web3 future.

The lineup of over 300 speakers announced for the event is indeed truly impressive, showcasing a diverse range of expertise and insights. Among them, some notable figures include:

John Liu, Head of Products for Blockchain and Web3, AWS

Professor Yike Guo, Provost, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Du Yu, General Manager of Wanxiang Blockchain Labs, Initiator of Future3 Campus

Seth Ginns, Managing Partner and Head of Liquid Investments, CoinFund

SY Lee, CEO and Co-founder, Story Protocol

Ethan Sun, Co-founder, Myshell

Yu Hu, CEO, Kaito.ai

Saneel Sreeni, Founding Member, Ritual.net

Amber, Co-founder, No Capital

Akina Ho, Co-Founder, AllStarsWomen DAO

Annie Hui, COO and Co-Founder, Custonomy Company Limited

Megan, CEO, Regtank

Tess Hau, Founder, Tess Ventures

Their insightful views and unique perspectives are set to significantly enrich dialogues on a broad spectrum of topics, including but not limited to decentralized finance, Web3 security, and the overarching blockchain ecosystem. This contribution is anticipated to offer the 50,000+ expected attendees unparalleled insights into the most recent trends, innovations, and developments that are currently shaping the rapidly evolving industry.

Our Perspectives and Understanding of Asia’s Tech Development

Metaverse Post believes that the emergence of Web3 technologies in Asia is a turning point in the technical growth of the whole area. As proponents of growth and innovation, we are positive that Asia can become a worldwide leader in the Web3 industry. The area is ready for innovations because of its thriving startup environment, growing pool of tech talents, and aggressive embrace of emerging technologies. Web3 applications have a wide range of prospects in Asia’s dynamic and varied industries. The region’s dedication to further development is further demonstrated by the increasing interest and investment in blockchain technology by firms, individuals, and governments.

As we look ahead to the event, Metaverse Post is particularly intrigued by its focus on NFTs and their potential to revolutionize the way the industry experiences events. The introduction of uniquely designed NFT tickets not only enhances the attendee experience but also underscores the festival’s commitment to leveraging blockchain technology in innovative ways. It is exciting to witness firsthand how NFTs are reshaping traditional paradigms and unlocking new possibilities in areas beyond digital art and collectibles.

As one of the biggest technological events in the past years, the Hong Kong Web3 Festival in 2024 will bring together all the leading industry participants, community partners, and media partners around the world to network, share, and learn through high-level content and panel discussions to about the future of Web3 and cryptocurrency. Outstanding networking opportunities, innovative product demonstrations, industry best practice talks, and motivational keynotes are all anticipated at this four-day event that will cover a wide range of subjects, such as Full On-chain Game, Web3+AI, digital asset custody, blockchain security, Layer1, Layer2—DePIN-based RWA, traditional RWA, DePIN & ReFi, payment and OTC, SocialFi, Bitcoin ecosystem, etc.

The most recent regulations related to digital assets will be examined by Hong Kong regulatory authorities and highlighted by opinion leaders at the event. While keeping with the Web3 values of transparency and collaboration, organizers will ask partners to co-plan and coordinate some of the events for mutual growth.

What has last year’s Festival brought to Hong Kong’s Web3 industry?

Last year’s festival in Hong Kong is evidence of the growing interest in blockchain technology and its potential for transformation in the area. More than 300 business executives, regulators, and specialists attended the event to learn about the latest developments in technology. With five locations, a varied schedule of speakers, and lively conversations, the festival demonstrated Hong Kong’s rise to prominence as a worldwide center for crypto innovation. There is optimism in the air for the Festival of 2024; we expect it to be an even more significant occasion. This year’s edition seeks to further establish Hong Kong as a leader in Web3 technology with an emphasis on cooperation, innovation, and regulatory compliance.

The Web3 festival represents a pivotal juncture in the city’s progression towards becoming a notable hub for Web3 innovation. By encouraging teamwork, sparking dialogue, and adopting new technologies, the festival embodies the core of exploration and experimentation that distinguishes the Web3 philosophy. Moreover, it serves as a fertile ground for collaborations, uniting diverse minds and ideas. As an advocate for blockchain technology and its transformative potential, we eagerly anticipate the insights, connections, and inspiration that await at this year’s event.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a marketing researcher and copywriter with a background in international relations. Her professional portfolio includes the writing of research papers focused on the import and export of products to Europe and Asia. Proficiency in the Chinese language and the time she has spent in China have extended her capabilities to master not only European markets but also those in China and Singapore. While currently living in Italy, Viktoriia continues to deepen her knowledge and skills in marketing and copywriting. Her experience allows her to perform analytical work and create texts on a diverse range of topics, ensuring accessibility to a broad audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

