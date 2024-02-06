XRPL Commons Partners with UNESCO’s ITEN to Advance Blockchain Research

In Brief XRPL Commons partnered with UNESCO's ITEN to enhance education and research avenues for the XRP Ledger and blockchain community.

There is a significant need for more developers across the Web3 space. While a growing interest in blockchain education exists, the available courses can vary significantly between institutions and often depend on a small number of enthusiastic professors.

With minimal educational infrastructure – from standards and certifications to course materials and textbooks – to lean on, formal education in blockchain remains primarily driven by individuals passionate about the space.

To mitigate such challenges, XRPL Commons — a Paris-based nonprofit focusing on education and partnerships for the XRP Ledger and blockchain community, announced a partnership with UNESCO’s Chair of Innovation, Transmission, and Digital Publishing (ITEN).

According to the announcement, the duo aims to advance blockchain education and research globally through joint initiatives.

“To support the upskilling of blockchain developers, grassroots approaches to improving education and engagement from students will be key. Together with UNESCO Chair ITEN, we will work to facilitate open-source knowledge about blockchain, design blockchain courses for university curriculums and support research across web3 and the XRP Ledger,” David Bchiri, President of XRPL Commons told Metaverse Post.

XRPL Commons has earlier collaborated with institutions such as Sorbonne University, EPITA School of Engineering and Computer Science, and Epitech. Together, they’ve spearheaded initiatives to integrate blockchain curriculum into universities across France, paving the way for students to delve further into the cutting-edge technology.

“Both of our organizations are entrenched in the French education landscape, making this partnership beneficial for exchanging resources and contacts. Over the past year, XRPL Commons has partnered with the esteemed Paris-based Sorbonne University, amongst several other institutions, to define and roll out a blockchain curriculum across universities in France. Similarly, the UNESCO Chair ITEN is connected to the Fondation Maison des Sciences de l’Homme and the University of Paris 8,” Bchiri added.

Collaboration to Propel Blockchain Research

The collaboration will focus on several key activities. The organizations plan to work closely with PhD students interested in studying blockchain technology. This initiative aims to support research development in the field by providing hands-on practical experience.

Additionally, the partnership will facilitate the organizing of various events such as conferences, workshops, and university seminars. These events aim to enhance learning experiences and promote inclusivity across the blockchain space. Notably, the first event will be a Hackathon held in Paris, exploring the potential of the XRP Ledger to enable different use cases across the education, sciences, and culture sectors.

“The first will be a Hackathon held in Paris to explore the potential of the XRP Ledger, a globally renowned high-performance public blockchain, to enable different use cases across the education, sciences, and culture sectors,” XRPL Commons’ David Bchiri said.

Furthermore, XRPL Commons and UNESCO’s Chair ITEN will collaborate on co-creating learning materials focused on blockchain. Leveraging their combined expertise in educational research, communication studies, and blockchain technology, the goal is to develop comprehensive resources for learners in this rapidly evolving field.

