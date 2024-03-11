zkLink Launches zkLink Nova Mainnet, Partners Five Major Blockchains to Ease Interoperability

zkLink announced the public mainnet launch of zkLink Nova, integrating Arbitrum, Linea, Manta, Mantle and zkSync as partner blockchains.

Aggregated Layer3 zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup zkLink (ZKL) announced the public mainnet launch of aggregated Layer 3 zkEVM rollup network zkLink Nova, powered by zkSync’s ZK Stack and zkLink Nexus technologies.

The central feature of the zkLink Nova mainnet is its integration with Arbitrum, Linea, Manta, Mantle, and zkSync Layer 2 scaling solutions. As a connective layer between the Layer 2 rollups, zkLink Nova enhances liquidity and asset transfers across the Ethereum ecosystem.

“By leveraging the strengths of zkSync’s ZK Stack & Linea’s ZK Proof-verification capabilities, Nova is stack agnostic and can connect to any ZK & OP Layer 2. This represents a major milestone for both zkLink and the wider Ethereum ecosystem as dApps will have access to broader liquidity and more users, potentially unlocking exciting new use cases for their existing Layer 2 assets,” said Vince Yang, CEO and co-founder of zkLink.

zkLink Nova’s concept of aggregated Layer 3 is set to enhance interconnection among Layer 2 ecosystems while its architecture will enable developers to build, deploy, and scale dApps using Solidity smart contracts, offering a streamlined process that saves time and resources. Furthermore, zkLink Nova’s aggregated Layer 3 environment with removed bridges and gas fees will mitigate security risks and improve the user experience.

Relying on zero-knowledge proofs, the network’s architecture will provide its mainnet with security comparable to Ethereum standards.

“The Nova Aggregated Layer 3 mainnet utilizes Linea as the primary rollup for ZK proof-verification through zkLink’s Nexus settlement layer technology. Being secure, EVM-equivalent and cost-effective, Nova leverages Linea’s ZK-Rollup for faster multi-chain state synchronization and hard finality that settles on the Ethereum network,” said Declan Fox, Product Lead at Linea.

For dApp users, zkLink Nova will streamline asset transfers across Ethereum and Layer 2 solutions, simplifying the process and ensuring transaction security. This enables users to deposit their assets directly from Ethereum or any integrated Layer 2 network into zkLink Nova’s consolidated platform, facilitating seamless transactions or interactions within the dApps ecosystem.

zkLink Promotes Innovation

zkLink is developing aggregated rollup solutions, aiming to bridge the siloes within the blockchain space. The company introduced zkLink Nova earlier this month.

Recently, zkLink initiated a developer funding program, allocating 2% of its total ZKL token supply to promote innovation. The application window for the first phase spans from March 11 to June 11, 2024. Successful applicants will receive notifications no later than June 15, with the application results being publicly disclosed at the end of each quarter.

The launch of zkLink Nova’s mainnet is set to address Ethereum’s liquidity fragmentation issue while simplifying multi-chain complexities. By integrating Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions, the new network positions itself as a leading solution in establishing a unified and interoperable rollup ecosystem.

