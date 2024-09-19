Wukong Begins Airdrop, Attracting More Bitcoin Users To Fractal Environment

In Brief Wukong announced its plans to conduct an airdrop targeting Bitcoin ecosystem users, with the aim of bringing them into Fractal environment.

Native asset project on Fractal Bitcoin, Wukong, announced its plans to conduct an airdrop, distributing rewards to users holding over 80,000 tokens. Some users have already begun to receive these rewards.

The wukongx token is created for the community and aims to benefit it as well. The airdrop targets a diverse group of users within the Bitcoin ecosystem, aiming to bring a substantial number of Bitcoin users into the Fractal Bitcoin environment.

Wukong intends reward with the token the following eleven project token holders, encompassing Fractal Bitcoin’s FB holders, Fractal Bitcoin-based Wukong non-fungible token (NFT) holders, as well as holders of Pizza, Sats, Ordi, 𝛑, Rats, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON, UNCOMMON•GOODS, Rune Stone, and Bitcoin Puppets.

According to the project, the token being distributed is called wukongx, with the ‘X’ symbolizing exploration and transformation. This choice reflects Wukong’s 72 transformations, embodying the essence of his character. Furthermore, along with the airdrop announcement, Wukong is set to launch its NFT gameplay within the next 24 hours.

🚀 The largest airdrop in @fractal_bitcoin history is now underway!



We are currently distributing airdrops to users holding more than 80,000 tokens, and some users have already received them!



🎯 For users holding less than 80,000 tokens, we have developed a revolutionary… pic.twitter.com/XGb3NEZohb — Wukong on FB (@FB_Wukong) September 18, 2024

Wukongx: The First Native Asset On Fractal

The Wukong’s token is the first memecoin on Fractal Bitcoin, with the goal of achieving the highest market capitalization. Initially, the token will be available as a BRC-20 token and may later be exchanged for protocol tokens via the Wukong Protocol.

Fractal Bitcoin is a Bitcoin scaling solution supported by wallet provider Unisat. It asserts that it is the only scaling solution utilizing the core Bitcoin code, setting itself apart from other Bitcoin sidechains and so-called Layer 2 solutions by emphasizing Bitcoin-native constructs instead of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. Additionally, this approach incorporates the OP_CAT opcode to advance Bitcoin’s functionality. Fractal Bitcoin can natively support a variety of Bitcoin protocols, encompassing BRC-20, Runes, Ordinals, and others.

