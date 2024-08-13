Fractal Launches OP_CAT During Testnet Reset, Gears Up For Mainnet Activation In September

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Founder and CEO of UniSat, Lorenzo announced that Fractal has made progress on smart contract development and various bridge implementations.

Founder and CEO of UniSat, a Bitcoin service provider specializing in inscription assets, Lorenzo announced that Fractal has made notable progress on smart contract development and various bridge implementations.

In particular, today, Fractal delivered Operation Concatenate (OP_CAT) on the testnet for its smart contract functionality and plans to activate it on the mainnet in September. This development represents an initial step toward enhancing Bitcoin scripting programmability on the Fractal platform. The effort is supported by its core contributor, the UniSat team, and its partner, the sCrypt team.

OP_CAT is a code originally introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin script. It enables Bitcoin users to merge two data sets into a single transaction script.

Furthermore, in terms of bridging, Fractal is working on various methods to transfer assets from the Bitcoin mainnet to the Fractal platform. These methods will encompass both conventional and novel approaches, with additional documentation and details anticipated to be released soon.

Notably, with the completion of the final reset in the Fractal testing phase, the source code for the Fractal Bitcoin implementation has been made open-source.

Thanks for the analysis.



—-



We are making rapid progress on Smart Contract and various bridge implementations.



For smart contract, Fractal is delivering OP_CAT on the testnet reset today and will activate it on our mainnet from day one in September. This is our initial step… https://t.co/WDQtncHKpr pic.twitter.com/HQnl5cO6Cc — Lorenzo (@lorenzonical) August 13, 2024

Fractal Unveils Fractal Bitcoin Faucet Page For Testing

Currently under development, the project is a Bitcoin scaling solution that integrates Bitcoin Core code into a virtualized software environment. This approach is designed to support scalable, limitless layers built upon Bitcoin. The project offers a distinct native scaling solution that utilizes Bitcoin Core code to enable the creation of unlimited layers directly on the main Bitcoin blockchain rather than using separate sidechains.

Not so long ago, Fractal introduced the Fractal Bitcoin faucet page for testing, allowing users to obtain testnet tokens and test the network. Testnet tokens are intended solely for testing and hold no real value. Additionally, the tokens were reset during the testnet reset phase.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson