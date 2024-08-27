Fractal Plans Mainnet Launch On September 9, Unveiling Tokenomics, PizzaSwap, And Bridges

In Brief Fractal plans to launch its mainnet and introduces tokenomics with a governance model that allows community voting, among other highlights.

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal revealed its plans to launch its mainnet on September 9th, indicating progress in its development.

It also introduced its tokenomics with a governance model that allows community voting, which was made possible by the OP_CAT scripting capabilities. As outlined in the tokenomics, 80% of the total token supply is designated for the community, while the remaining 20% is reserved for the team and contributors. Specifically, 50% will be allocated to Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining, 15% to the ecosystem treasury, 15% to core contributors, 5% to the pre-sale for early investors and network participants, 5% to advisors, and 10% to community grants.

Along with the launch, Fractal will introduce BRC-20 tokens on its mainnet, which will be activated at a block height of 21,000.

Additionally, PizzaSwap, formerly known as Fractal Swap, will be available on the Fractal testnet starting this week. This will enable users to swap native test assets within the Fractal network. Once PizzaSwap is live, Fractal will begin testing an embedded mini asset bridge, allowing users to transfer BTC and other assets between Bitcoin and Fractal. The Bool Bridge, powered by the Bool Network, is also scheduled to operate on the testnet before the Fractal mainnet launch. Furthermore, other bridging solutions are in development, with testing timelines anticipated to be finalized soon.

Fractal Expands Wallet Partnerships And Improves Support For Bitcoin Protocols

At present, Fractal is actively pursuing partnerships with various wallet providers to extend user support beyond UniSat Wallet. The platform aims to support not only BRC-20 and Runes but also a broader range of Bitcoin protocols, alongside the introduction of its native Fractal protocols. In addition, technical optimizations are being implemented to integrate more applications into the blockchain ecosystem.

Currently in development, the project is a Bitcoin scaling solution that incorporates Bitcoin Core code within a virtualized software environment. This method is intended to support scalable and potentially limitless layers built on top of the Bitcoin network. The project provides a unique native scaling solution that leverages Bitcoin Core code to enable the creation of multiple layers directly on the main Bitcoin blockchain rather than using separate sidechains.

