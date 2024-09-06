en en
News Report Technology
September 06, 2024

Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 06, 2024 at 8:15 am Updated: September 06, 2024 at 8:15 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 06, 2024 at 8:15 am

In Brief

Fractal introduced the Mainnet Bootstrap Program to reward its most active community members with 1 million FB as it nears the mainnet launch.

Fractal Unveils Mainnet Bootstrap Program With 1M FB Airdrop For UniSat And OKX Wallet Users

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal introduced the Mainnet Bootstrap Program, designed to reward its most active community members with 1 million FB, the project’s native asset, as it nears the mainnet launch.

This program aims to acknowledge users who have actively utilized UniSat and OKX Wallet services on the Bitcoin main network. Rewards will be distributed to qualifying users, encouraging the early community to continue contributing to and engaging with the Fractal ecosystem.

Users can now verify their eligibility for participation directly on the Fractal website without needing to register or claim tokens. Eligible users will automatically receive FB in their wallets, with distributions processed in batches once the mainnet launches. As the mainnet launch draws closer, Fractal announced plans to host more community initiatives.

Fractal Preparees For Mainnet Launch, Introduces Tokenomics With Governance Model 

The project, presently in development, is a Bitcoin scaling solution that integrates Bitcoin Core code in a virtualized software environment. This enables support for scalable, limitless layers built directly on top of Bitcoin. Unlike other solutions that rely on separate sidechains, Fractal offers a distinct native scaling approach by leveraging Bitcoin Core code to create additional layers on the main Bitcoin blockchain.

Upon its mainnet deployment, Fractal will utilize the SHA256 Proof-of-Work (PoW) algorithm, ensuring compatibility with Bitcoin’s merged mining. This approach will facilitate seamless integration for miners while maintaining Bitcoin’s well-established security standards.

Fractal launched its beta testnet in June, allowing a select group of builders and miners to test its functionality using testnet tokens.

Recently, it has announced plans to launch its mainnet on September 9th. As part of this development, BRC-20 tokens will be introduced on the mainnet and activated at a block height of 21,000, among many more updates. Additionally, it unveiled its tokenomics, with a governance model that enables community voting, made possible through the OP_CAT scripting capabilities.

Tags:

Disclaimer

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.