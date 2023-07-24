Worldcoin Launches with a FDV Over $18 Billion

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 5:53 am Updated: Jul 24, 2023 at 6:12 am
by Danil Myakin
Worldcoin (WLD), the ambitious cryptocurrency project spearheaded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is set to make its mark in the crypto sphere with an upcoming listing on Bitget Exchange, offering users exciting opportunities to engage with the token.


Worldcoin, a revolutionary cryptocurrency project conceived by OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, officially launches, boasting a fully diluted valuation (FDV) exceeding $18 billion. The project is built around a unique offering - the World ID, an account exclusive to real humans, established through an innovative iris scanning procedure.

Worldcoin Launches with a Fully Diluted Valuation Over $18 Billion

Users must undergo an in-person iris scan with Worldcoin's distinctive 'orb' to acquire a World ID. This silver spherical device, roughly the size of a bowling ball, confirms the user's identity as a real human and subsequently creates a World ID. Tools for Humanity, a company with bases in San Francisco and Berlin, oversees the technology and operations for Worldcoin.

Worldcoin has already garnered 2 million users during its beta testing phase. With the official launch, the company plans to expand its "orbing" operations to 35 cities across 20 countries. To incentivize sign-ups, Worldcoin will be offering its proprietary cryptocurrency token, WLD, to users in specific countries.

Alex Blania, the co-founder of the project, emphasized the importance of the cryptocurrency aspect of World IDs. According to him, cryptocurrency blockchains can store the World IDs in a manner that ensures privacy and prevents control or interference by any single entity. This secure and decentralized storage method aligns with the ethos of blockchain technology, offering users a unique combination of privacy and freedom.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin's fully diluted valuation (FDV) exceeding $18 billion is a testament to the potential that both investors and the market see in this innovative project. This significant valuation demonstrates the faith placed in Worldcoin's unique approach of integrating cryptocurrency with iris-scanning technology to affirm human identity, thereby addressing one of the significant issues in digital assets: security and privacy.

The hefty valuation also underscores the perceived value of Worldcoin's proposition of using cryptocurrency for identity verification. This unique model indicates a paradigm shift in how we may perceive digital currencies and their real-world applications in the future.

However, as with any high-value startup, there are associated risks and uncertainties. The unique model of Worldcoin, with iris-scanning, brings forth concerns about privacy and the technology's acceptance globally. Furthermore, its dependence on volatile crypto markets adds another layer of risk to its valuation.

Given these factors, while the high FDV is impressive and a positive signal, it will be critical to observe how Worldcoin navigates technological challenges, regulatory landscapes, and market volatility in the upcoming years. Despite the potential, the journey ahead for Worldcoin is complex and requires cautious optimism.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

