Business News Report
January 05, 2024

Grayscale, Ark Investments, Valkyrie and VanEck Submit Form 8-A to SEC for Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval

by
Published: January 05, 2024 at 4:39 am Updated: January 05, 2024 at 4:40 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 05, 2024 at 4:39 am

In Brief

Grayscale, Ark Investments, Valkyrie and VanEck filed Form 8-A with the SEC for Bitcoin ETF, to trade on an exchange after product approval.

Grayscale, Ark Investments, Valkyrie, and VanEck File Form 8-A With SEC in Progress for Spot Bitcoin ETF Applications

Grayscale, Ark Invest, Valkyrie and VanEck filed Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration enables issuers to trade on an exchange after product approval. This action indicates progress in direction of a potential spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The issuers’ moves come a day following Fidelity’s submission of Form 8-A and preceding an upcoming deadline for the SEC to determine approval or disapproval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF. Anticipation has increased for a potential Spot Bitcoin ETF, which would be a first in the US if the SEC grants approval. 

Issuers have been working on refining the specifics of potential Spot Bitcoin ETFs in recent weeks. This includes discussions around creation and redemption models, naming of authorized participants and considerations related to hard forks.

In late December 2023, ETF issuers such as BlackRock and Fidelity submitted amended registration forms to the SEC, widely perceived as a final effort to promote a Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Grayscale is seeking to transform its flagship fund into a spot bitcoin ETF, following an extended process and an August court decision mandating the SEC to reassess Grayscale’s application for a Spot Bitcoin ETF. Other companies, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have also expressed interest in a Spot Bitcoin ETF over the past year.

The Role of Form 8-A

The Form 8-A is an important document in the field of securities regulation, and has a notable role in the process of introducing financial instruments to the public market. The form when filed to SEC facilitates the registration of securities, making them eligible for trading on exchanges once approved.

The Form 8-A filing, although part of the ETF registration process with the SEC, does not inherently signify the commission’s endorsement of the investment vehicle. In addition to securities registration, companies need a 19b-4 approval and a finalized/approved/completed S-1 document for the ETFs to be listed.

Recently, Fidelity submitted a securities registration application, S-1 Form, to the SEC for its spot Bitcoin ETF, following the approved Form 8-A filing and registration with the United States Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE).

The collective actions of asset manager companies highlight a notable progression towards the potential approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF, marked by filings, amendments and ongoing refinements, emphasizing the multifaceted nature of the regulatory journey.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘Bitcoin’s Rally Will Continue, Investors Need to Stay for the Long Run,’ says CoinFlip CEO Ben Weiss

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

Bitcoin ETF Outlook: SEC Approval Incoming or Rejection by January 10?

by Kumar Gandharv
January 04, 2024

Robin AI Raises $26 Million from Singapore’s Temasek for Asia Pacific Expansion

by Kumar Gandharv
January 03, 2024

Bitcoin Surges Past $45,000 as ETF Speculation Fuels Positive Market Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
January 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bankrupt Celsius Network to Unstake Ethereum worth $227 Million and Distribute Assets to Creditors

by Alisa Davidson
January 05, 2024

OpenAI to Launch its GPT Store Next Week

by Kumar Gandharv
January 05, 2024

Perplexity AI Raises $73.6M Funding to Develop AI-Integrated Search Engine

by Alisa Davidson
January 05, 2024

Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape

by Alisa Davidson
January 04, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bankrupt Celsius Network to Unstake Ethereum worth $227 Million and Distribute Assets to Creditors
Business News Report
Bankrupt Celsius Network to Unstake Ethereum worth $227 Million and Distribute Assets to Creditors
by Alisa Davidson
January 5, 2024
OpenAI to Launch its GPT Store Next Week
News Report Technology
OpenAI to Launch its GPT Store Next Week
by Kumar Gandharv
January 5, 2024
Perplexity AI Raises $73.6M Funding to Develop AI-Integrated Search Engine
Business News Report
Perplexity AI Raises $73.6M Funding to Develop AI-Integrated Search Engine
by Alisa Davidson
January 5, 2024
Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape
Business News Report
Gelato Network Closes A+ Round Led by IOSG Ventures, Asserts Dominance in Web3 Automation Landscape
by Alisa Davidson
January 4, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.