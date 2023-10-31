President Biden Signs Executive Order for Safe and Trustworthy AI Development

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief United States’ President, Joe Biden has issued an Executive Order to propel the country to the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development.

United States’ President, Joe Biden has issued an Executive Order that aims to propel the country to the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) development landscape while ensuring safety, security, equity and innovation.

With AI’s capabilities continue to grow, so do the implications for Americans’ safety and security.

To address this issue, the order mandates AI systems developers to share safety test results and other information with the U.S. government, to ensure that AI systems are safe, secure, and trustworthy before they are released to the public.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) will set standards for extensive red-team testing to guarantee safety before public release. This, coupled with the creation of the AI Safety and Security Board, constitutes a significant stride towards enhancing AI safety.

Thwarting the creation of hazardous biological materials

The order also addresses the potential misuse of AI in sensitive areas such as biological synthesis.

The government is developing stringent standards for biological synthesis screening to thwart the creation of hazardous biological materials through AI. By making these standards a condition for federal funding, there will be incentives to ensure responsible screening.

Additionally, the order aims to protect Americans from AI-enabled fraud and deception.

The Department of Commerce will develop guidelines for content authentication and watermarking, ensuring that AI-generated content is labeled clearly, crucial for safeguarding individuals

Ensuring privacy and avoiding bias

AI can extract and exploit personal data, posing risks to Americans’ privacy and to address these concerns, President Biden calls on Congress to pass bipartisan data privacy legislation.

The order also prioritizes federal support for privacy-preserving techniques, using cutting-edge AI to protect personal data while enabling AI systems to be trained.

To reinforce privacy-preserving research and technologies, a “Research Coordination Network” will be established, working with the National Science Foundation to promote the adoption of leading-edge privacy-preserving technologies by federal agencies.

The responsible use of AI avoids discrimination and bias, particularly in areas like justice, healthcare, and housing. Hence, the order provides clear guidance to prevent AI algorithms from exacerbating discrimination, particularly in federal benefits programs, housing, and federal contracting.

The Department of Justice and federal civil rights offices will coordinate efforts to address algorithmic discrimination, offering training and technical assistance to investigate and prosecute civil rights violations related to AI.

This also extends to the criminal justice system, where best practices for AI in sentencing, pretrial release, risk assessments, and predictive policing will be developed.

Promoting innovation and competition

The United States is one of the leading powers in AI innovation, with more AI startups raising first-time capital in the country than in the next seven combined.

The order aims to catalyze AI research across the nation, expanding grants for AI research in areas like healthcare and climate change. It also focuses on promoting a fair, open, and competitive AI ecosystem, providing resources to small developers and entrepreneurs to commercialize AI breakthroughs.

Advancing American leadership abroad

AI challenges and opportunities are global, and the order acknowledges the importance of international collaboration. The State Department, in collaboration with the Commerce Department, will lead efforts to establish international frameworks for responsible AI deployment, ensuring safety and trust.

Efforts to develop AI standards with international partners will also be accelerated, promoting the safe, responsible, and rights-affirming development and deployment of AI globally.

As the Biden administration charts a course for AI in the United States, it has made its intent to foster responsible innovation, safeguarding privacy, advancing equity, and ensuring American leadership on the global stage. The Executive Order is a significant step towards achieving these goals, with the administration acknowledging that more actions and legislative support may be required in the future to solidify the nation’s position as an AI leader.

