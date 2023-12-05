Shanghai Invites Microsoft to Promote AI Tech Advancements in the City

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Shanghai’s authority expressed the city’s interest in Microsoft promoting AI technology to enhance local businesses.

During a meeting with Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, Shanghai’s Communist Party Secretary, Chen Jining, expressed the city’s interest in Microsoft promoting artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance local businesses.

Shanghai authority additionally indicated the city’s openness to potential collaboration with Microsoft in studying technology-related governance frameworks and standards.

Currently, Microsoft provides more than twenty AI products in the People’s Republic of China. The company also supports the development of AI software and applications at local research campuses. Furthermore, thousands of Chinese employees are engaged in the work within the company. This commitment from Microsoft contributes significantly to the advancement of China’s AI expertise.

In 2014, Microsoft became the first foreign company to provide public cloud computing services in the Chinese market. In March of this year, the company announced its plans to integrate OpenAI into its suite of cloud services in the region.

Shanghai Accelerates Focus on AI

In recent years, Shanghai has heightened its focus on advancing its AI sector, experiencing significant growth in the scale of its AI industry. The combined output value of AI enterprises in the city exceeded $42.73 billion in 2021.

Shanghai also has strategically identified AI as one of its three key industries for concentrated development, alongside integrated circuits and biomedicine.

Recently, the city initiated an investment fund, supported by the National Social Security of China, with an initial capitalization of $707 million, aimed at fostering innovation in the region, specifically focusing on artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, and new energy vehicles.

With a vision set for 2030, China aims to lead in global AI. This ambitious goal involves surpassing the United States in technological advancements and securing a dominant position in global innovation and cognition.

Shanghai’s determination towards promoting AI technology for local businesses by collaborating with Microsoft emphasizes China’s commitment to pursuing its goals in global AI leadership.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson