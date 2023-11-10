News Report Technology
November 10, 2023

Intel Invests $50 million in Stability AI, Challenges OpenAI’s ChatGPT Dominance

Published: November 10, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2023 at 10:50 am

In Brief

The funding is seen crucial for the UK-based startup, which has faced difficulties securing higher valuations and aims for further expansion.

AI startup Stability AI has secured investment under $50 million in the form of a convertible note, from the American semiconductor giant Intel, as per the Bloomberg report. The funding closed in October is seen as crucial for the UK-based startup, which has faced difficulties securing higher valuations and aims for further expansion, with official announcements about the strategic funding expected soon.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Stability AI’s CEO, Emad Mostaque, hinted at securing strategic funding in the preceding month and indicates that official announcements are anticipated in the near future.

He stated, “We closed strategic funding ourselves last month (announcements soon) and are bringing in more strategic versus classical fundraising right now.

“This is fast becoming the norm in scale AI cos because everyone now realises that generative AI is truly transformative and so the strategic importance is massive, yet real expertise is rare and tough to find (harder than GPUs!),” he added.

The financing round comes at a crucial juncture for Stability AI, which had initially gained prominence last year with a $101 million seed round, granting it a valuation of $1 billion and marking its status as a unicorn in the startup sphere.

Intel’s investment in Stability AI comes on the heels of the tech giant’s announcement in September regarding the development of an AI supercomputer utilizing Xeon processors and 4,000 Gaudi2 AI processors. Stability AI was referred to as the “anchor customer” in this context.

Strong AI Research Work Despite Internal Challenges

The report suggests discrepancies involving Coatue’s general partner, Sri Viswanath, who was a member of Stability AI’s board. Viswanath was notably absent from a board meeting earlier this year, with a Coatue lawyer attending in his place.

In October, Coatue reportedly left Stability AI’s board, potentially influenced by Intel’s investment and Coatue’s stake in a rival, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Despite internal challenges, Stability AI’s recent funding underscores the ongoing interest from major venture capital firms and strategic investors. Moreover, the company’s ability to secure significant financing indicates a determination to overcome challenges and continue its trajectory in the competitive AI landscape.

There has been no word from the chipmaker giant on the financing till today, but the investment is seen as a strategic move following Intel’s recent foray into AI supercomputing, positioning Stability AI as a key player in their ambitious plans.

