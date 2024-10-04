UniSat Optimizes Asset Bridging, Reduces Transaction Times Without Compromising Asset Security

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UniSat implemented updates and improvements aimed at optimizing the asset-bridging process while maintaining the necessary security measures.

Bitcoin service provider UniSat announced the successful implementation of updates and improvements aimed at optimizing its asset-bridging process while maintaining the necessary security measures.

As part of its optimization efforts, UniSat has reduced transaction times without compromising the safety of user assets. The updated process now involves inscribe transfer, which requires one confirmation, typically lasting around ten minutes. Bridging to Fractal involves three confirmations, each taking approximately thirty minutes. Additionally, when depositing to PizzaSwap, the process includes an inscribe transfer with a one-minute confirmation time, followed by a deposit phase that requires thirty confirmations, collectively taking about fifteen minutes.

These enhancements are created to reduce transaction times by approximately thirty-five minutes.

📢 Asset Bridging Process Optimization Completed!



We've successfully implemented the updates and improvements outlined in our previous announcement. These optimizations are now live, and we invite you to experience them firsthand.



As promised, we’ve reduced transaction times… https://t.co/0AmbAs4WkE — UniSat – Inscribe your dreams. (@unisat_wallet) October 4, 2024

UniSat Launches Simple Bridge For PizzaSwap On Fractal

This is a platform that provides an open-source extension wallet for Bitcoin Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens, allowing users to store and transfer assets efficiently.

The platform introduced the Simple Bridge for PizzaSwap on the Fractal Bitcoin Mainnet earlier this week, enabling individuals to securely and efficiently transfer assets between various protocols and PizzaSwap, facilitating seamless cross-chain transfers. Currently, supported assets include sBTC, sORDI, sSATS, sQUAQ, sOSHI, sPEPE, sTRAC, sMEME, sRATS, and sPIZZA, with additional assets expected to be added in future updates. The bridge fees consist of a deposit fee of 0.00003 BTC and a withdrawal fee of 0.25 FB. Notably, all bridged assets are labeled with the ‘s-‘ prefix, indicating their status as cross-chain assets transferred through the Simple Bridge.

Additionally, it launched PizzaSwap on the Fractal mainnet, which supports assets bridged through both the Bool Bridge and Simple Bridge. Moreover, the platform has open-sourced the indexing implementation for BRC-20 tokens on Fractal. This includes Bridged BRC-20, Bridged Bitcoin, Fractal FB as BRC-20, Runes on Fractal, and Bridged Runes.

These updates follow the launch of the Fractal Bitcoin mainnet and the activation of BRC-20 on Fractal, which began at a block height of 21,000.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson