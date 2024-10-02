Fractal Introduces New Bridging Options For Seamless Asset Transfers

In Brief Fractal launched Simple Bridge and Bool Bridge, designed to facilitate seamless asset transfers between its platform and other blockchains.

Bitcoin scaling solution Fractal announced the launch of its new bridging options, designed to facilitate seamless asset transfers between Fractal and other blockchain networks, aiming to ensure secure and efficient value movement. Fractal now offers two bridging options: Simple Bridge and Bool Bridge.

The Fractal platform was created to provide infinite scalability for Bitcoin without sacrificing security. These bridges allow users to transfer assets between Bitcoin, Fractal, and various other blockchains, which is essential for the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and other applications. With new solutions, users can move assets between Bitcoin and Fractal while benefiting from Bitcoin’s security and Fractal’s enhanced scalability. This ensures smooth and fast transactions across multiple blockchains, ultimately optimizing the user experience on the Fractal platform.

The Simple Bridge, developed by the Unisat cryptocurrency wallet, is a compact service aimed at securely and efficiently connecting assets from various protocols to the swapping platform PizzaSwap. By utilizing cryptographic algorithms, it enhances the security and performance of cross-chain asset transfers. It supports bridging for several assets, including sBTC, sORDI, sSATS, sQUAQ, sOSHI, sPEPE, sTRAC, sMEME, sRATS, and sPIZZA.

Meanwhile, the Bool Bridge, created by the Bool network, employs Dynamic Hidden Committee (DHC) technology along with zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), Multi-Party Computation (MPC), and Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for fully decentralized validation. It ensures that transactions are validated securely, anonymously, and randomly.

In order to validate transactions, the Bool Bridge randomly selects a committee of validators from a large pool. The identities of these committee members remain anonymous, and their roles rotate periodically, making it extremely difficult for external attacks or internal collusion to succeed. The Bool Bridge facilitates bridging for assets, encompassing bBTC, bORDI, and bSATS.

Fractal Launches Mainnet And Introduces Its Native Token, FB

The project, presently under development, functions as a Bitcoin scaling solution that integrates Bitcoin Core code in a virtualized software environment. This allows for the creation of scalable, limitless layers on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Unlike other solutions that depend on separate sidechains, Fractal presents a unique native scaling method by utilizing Bitcoin Core code to create additional layers on the main Bitcoin network.

Recently, Fractal launched its mainnet after completing a series of tests on a testnet that started in July 2024. Alongside the mainnet launch, the project introduced its native token, designated with the ticker FB, which has a total supply of 210 million tokens.

