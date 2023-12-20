Today’s Crypto Highlights: The Top 5 News Stories from December 20, 2023

Curated highlights of Crypto and Web3 news for December 20, 2023.

Today’s cryptocurrency and Web3 developments span regulatory advancements, investments and the influence of cryptocurrency in politics, signaling shifts within the decentralized technology sphere.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) announced plans to formulate a strategic document to promote Web3 innovation. The new strategy will outline the development trajectory, technical priorities, and application models for Web3, addressing key issues such as inheritance, innovation, security and balancing government and market dynamics.

The document focus will extend to government affairs and industry sectors, encouraging the evolution of emerging business models, such as NFTs and distributed applications (DApps), and accelerating the creative use of Web3, along with the establishment of a digital ecosystem.

The global investment arm of Huobi HTX cryptocurrency exchange — HTX Ventures announced the completion of an investment in Web3 education platform Academic Labs. The investment aims to enable Academic Labs to offer increased introduction opportunities to new Web3 users and foster educational engagement among native users through its token and NFT systems.

Academic Labs is a platform that utilizes AI and Web3 technologies to enhance the educational experience. The platform teaches essential skills such as software development, trading strategies, business English and startup foundations, employing Adaptive AI to gamify practical learning.

Web3 infrastructure Spheron platform is set for release of the Spheron compute, a decentralized edge container protocol that aims to address challenges presented by centralized cloud providers, such as vendor lock-in, performance, scalability, and security.

Crafted to expedite digital transformation endeavors, Spheron’s decentralized edge container aims to steer the adoption of Web3 infrastructure into the mainstream, providing a robust platform for businesses.

One of the leading digital assets and cryptocurrency Shiba Inu announced a partnership with domain name startup D3 Global, to secure its top-level domain – “.shib” – for a better user experience within the Web3 landscape.

According to Shiba Inu, the new domain will provide it with a unique and easily recognizable digital address for the ecosystem, similar to other organizations having “.com” or “.org” at the end of their web address. The partnership positions Shiba Inu as one of the early adopters in the Web3 industry to integrate interoperable domains, enhancing the overall accessibility and functionality of its digital assets.

“We are preparing blockchain experts, we are preparing cybersecurity experts, we are preparing crypto experts,” stated Indonesian vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, at a political gathering.

As of September 2023, Indonesia registered a substantial 17.91 million cryptocurrency investors, as reported by the Futures Exchange Supervisory Board (Bappebti). This data underscores the escalating trend of digital asset adoption within the country, reflecting a broader global shift toward embracing cryptocurrencies.

