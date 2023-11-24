Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Surpasses 4 Million Transactions, Records Stellar Market Growth

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has achieved a significant milestone, recording over 4 million transactions within just three months of its launch.

Despite a brief technical setback in its early days, the network has demonstrated remarkable growth, not only in transaction volume but also in the number of wallets and block production.

After launching on August 16 and experiencing a temporary technical glitch, Shibarium swiftly recovered post its mainnet relaunch in late August.

Since then, the network has seen a considerable surge in activity. The total transaction count now exceeds 4.12 million, as reported by Shibariumscan data.

Expanding Shibarium Network

Shibarium’s growth extends beyond transactions. The network is nearing 1.3 million in wallet interactions, indicating a rapidly expanding user base.

Additionally, Shibarium has produced over 1.78 million blocks since its inception, boasting an average block time of just 5.0 seconds. This efficiency makes it one of the most scalable Layer-2 solutions on the Ethereum network.

Surge in Daily Transactions and Total Value Locked

The network has experienced a dramatic increase in daily transactions, rising from 8,930 on November 19 to 43,690 at present.

Furthermore, the total value locked (TVL) in Shibarium’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has reached $670,511. Marswap stands out as the top DeFi project on the network, commanding over 51% of the network’s TVL.

Shibarium’s recent recognition as one of the top five most active networks on NOWNodes underscores its rising prominence. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama’s efforts to integrate Shibarium into crypto exchanges could lead to potentially significant spikes in network activity in the upcoming months.

Shibarium’s rapid growth in transaction volume, network interactions, and DeFi involvement marks a notable phase in Shiba Inu’s blockchain evolution.

