Business News Report
November 24, 2023

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Surpasses 4 Million Transactions, Records Stellar Market Growth

by
Published: November 24, 2023 at 6:53 am Updated: November 24, 2023 at 6:53 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 24, 2023 at 6:53 am

In Brief

Shiba Inu’s L2 blockchain, Shibarium, continues its impressive growth, with the total transaction count crossing the 4 million mark.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Surpasses 4 Million Transactions, Records Stellar Market Growth

Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has achieved a significant milestone, recording over 4 million transactions within just three months of its launch.

Despite a brief technical setback in its early days, the network has demonstrated remarkable growth, not only in transaction volume but also in the number of wallets and block production.

After launching on August 16 and experiencing a temporary technical glitch, Shibarium swiftly recovered post its mainnet relaunch in late August.

Since then, the network has seen a considerable surge in activity. The total transaction count now exceeds 4.12 million, as reported by Shibariumscan data.

Expanding Shibarium Network

Shibarium’s growth extends beyond transactions. The network is nearing 1.3 million in wallet interactions, indicating a rapidly expanding user base.

Additionally, Shibarium has produced over 1.78 million blocks since its inception, boasting an average block time of just 5.0 seconds. This efficiency makes it one of the most scalable Layer-2 solutions on the Ethereum network.

Surge in Daily Transactions and Total Value Locked

The network has experienced a dramatic increase in daily transactions, rising from 8,930 on November 19 to 43,690 at present.

Furthermore, the total value locked (TVL) in Shibarium’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has reached $670,511. Marswap stands out as the top DeFi project on the network, commanding over 51% of the network’s TVL.

Shibarium’s recent recognition as one of the top five most active networks on NOWNodes underscores its rising prominence. Lead developer Shytoshi Kusama’s efforts to integrate Shibarium into crypto exchanges could lead to potentially significant spikes in network activity in the upcoming months.

Shibarium’s rapid growth in transaction volume, network interactions, and DeFi involvement marks a notable phase in Shiba Inu’s blockchain evolution.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

Akash Network’s Mainnet 8 Upgrade Boosts Visibility for Cloud GPU Operations

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Uniswap’s UNI Surges Amid Bitcoin’s Stability and Crypto Market Turbulence

by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023

AI Can Detect High-Risk of Lung Cancer Among Non Smokers, says RSNA

by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023

Nvidia to Delay Rewamped AI Chip for Chinese Tech Market

by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023

Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project

by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Uniswap’s UNI Surges Amid Bitcoin’s Stability and Crypto Market Turbulence
Business Markets News Report
Uniswap’s UNI Surges Amid Bitcoin’s Stability and Crypto Market Turbulence
by Nik Asti
November 24, 2023
AI Can Detect High-Risk of Lung Cancer Among Non Smokers, says RSNA
News Report Technology
AI Can Detect High-Risk of Lung Cancer Among Non Smokers, says RSNA
by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023
Nvidia to Delay Rewamped AI Chip for Chinese Tech Market
News Report Technology
Nvidia to Delay Rewamped AI Chip for Chinese Tech Market
by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023
Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project
News Report Technology
Thai Media Giant JKN Hit with ฿1 Billion Lawsuit Over Illegitimate Crypto Project
by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.