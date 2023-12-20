Shiba Inu Partners with D3 Global to Secure Exclusive ‘.shib’ Domain

One of the leading digital assets and cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) announced a partnership with domain name startup D3 Global, to secure its top-level domain (TLD) – “.shib” – for a better user experience within the Web3 landscape.

According to SHIB, the new domain will provide it with a unique and easily recognizable digital address for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, similar to other organizations having “.com” or “.org” at the end of their web address.

Why does this matter? In the vast world of the internet, having a distinctive web address is akin to having a unique street name in a city. Shiba Inu’s decision to apply for a TLD reflects its desire to have a unique digital address, making it easier for people to interact with its digital world.

Under the partnership, D3 Global will play a crucial role in assisting Shiba Inu during the application process for the “.shib” TLD through the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

ICANN is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Southern California that maintains the central repository for IP addresses and helps coordinate the supply of IP addresses. It also manages the domain name system and root servers.

“By collaborating with Shib, we can introduce unique, memorable, and affordable .SHIB domain names to users, which will streamline their digital identities with Web3 utility on the root layer of the internet,” said Shayan Rostam, co-founder of D3.

While the application process for a TLD is not a swift process, with a timeline stretching over a year, Shiba Inu’s initiation positions them well for the anticipated next round of TLD applications, expected to open as early as May 2025 or as late as Q2 2026.

Adding on to that, this partnership positions Shiba Inu as one of the early adopters in the Web3 industry to integrate interoperable domains, enhancing the overall accessibility and functionality of its digital assets.

Shiba Inu’s Vision for the Future

“Our partnership with D3 allows us to scale outside of the existing #ShibArmy and give over 5 billion Internet users direct access to the SHIB ecosystem,” said Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shiba Inu.

The company aims to streamline digital identities within their decentralized ecosystem, driving long-term revenue generation.

D3’s patent-pending platform is set to bridge traditional Internet infrastructure with Web3 ecosystems, delivering enhanced utility, security, and universal access for what they term “real Web3 domains.”

Through this collaboration, the Shiba Inu community, known as the #ShibArmy, will be able to transition from impersonal wallet addresses to unique and memorable “.shib” domains. This move enhances user experience and aligns with the vision of creating strong, interoperable digital identities within the global Domain Name System.

The collaboration, however, marks a step towards establishing a unique digital presence. As the Web3 era unfolds, this partnership showcases Shiba Inu’s commitment to innovation and reflects a broader industry shift towards enhancing user accessibility and identity within the evolving digital frontier.

