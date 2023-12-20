China’s MIIT Unveils Strategic Plan to Propel Web3 Innovation, Foster NFTs and DApps

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief China’s MIIT plans to design a development strategy to promote Web3 innovation, NFTs and DApps aligned with the nation’s requirements.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) announced plans to formulate a strategic document to promote Web3 innovation and quality industrial development. The ministry will engage in comprehensive research on Web3 to design a development strategy that aligns with the nation’s requirements.

The new strategy will outline the development trajectory, technical priorities, and application models for Web3, addressing key issues such as inheritance, innovation, security and balancing government and market dynamics.

The document focus will extend to government affairs and industry sectors, encouraging the evolution of emerging business models, such as NFTs and distributed applications (DApps), and accelerating the creative use of Web3, along with the establishment of a digital ecosystem.

Furthermore, the ministry announced plans to initiate pilots related to distributed digital identity, aiming to explore the realms of Web3 digital identity authentication and management.

China’s Central Government Advances Metaverse Development

In a broader context, China‘s central government takes a proactive stance towards Web3 development, responding to local governments commitments to cultivate the metaverse industry within the country.

Earlier this year, Sichuan province in southwestern China announced plans to expand its metaverse industry to a market size of $35 billion by 2025.



The local authorities detailed an action plan that includes building metaverse-related industrial parks and the nurturing of at least 15 leading metaverse firms. Specific initiatives involve optimizing blockchain infrastructure, reinforcing privacy protection measures, and developing cross-chain control.

In the new initiative, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plan to propel Web3 innovation highlights a strategic commitment to shape the nation’s digital landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson