News Report Technology
December 20, 2023

China’s MIIT Unveils Strategic Plan to Propel Web3 Innovation, Foster NFTs and DApps

by
Published: December 20, 2023 at 6:57 am Updated: December 20, 2023 at 6:57 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 20, 2023 at 6:57 am

In Brief

China’s MIIT plans to design a development strategy to promote Web3 innovation, NFTs and DApps aligned with the nation’s requirements.

China Unveils Strategic Plan to Propel Web3 Innovation, Foster NFTs, and DApps

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) announced plans to formulate a strategic document to promote Web3 innovation and quality industrial development.  The ministry will engage in comprehensive research on Web3 to design a development strategy that aligns with the nation’s requirements.

The new strategy will outline the development trajectory, technical priorities, and application models for Web3, addressing key issues such as inheritance, innovation, security and balancing government and market dynamics.

The document focus will extend to government affairs and industry sectors, encouraging the evolution of emerging business models, such as NFTs and distributed applications (DApps), and accelerating the creative use of Web3, along with the establishment of a digital ecosystem.

Furthermore, the ministry announced plans to initiate pilots related to distributed digital identity, aiming to explore the realms of Web3 digital identity authentication and management.

China’s Central Government Advances Metaverse Development 

In a broader context, China‘s central government takes a proactive stance towards Web3 development, responding to local governments commitments to cultivate the metaverse industry within the country. 

Earlier this year, Sichuan province in southwestern China announced plans to expand its metaverse industry to a market size of $35 billion by 2025.

The local authorities detailed an action plan that includes building metaverse-related industrial parks and the nurturing of at least 15 leading metaverse firms. Specific initiatives involve optimizing blockchain infrastructure, reinforcing privacy protection measures, and developing cross-chain control.

In the new initiative, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plan to propel Web3 innovation highlights a strategic commitment to shape the nation’s digital landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘Tech Industry Will Move Towards Reduced Reliance on GPUs in 2024,’ claims Greg Osuri, CEO of Akash Network

by Victor Dey
December 19, 2023

Decoding the Top 5 Generative AI Trends for 2024

by Kumar Gandharv
December 19, 2023

Hitch Interactive Integrates Generative AI for ‘Programmable’ Miniverse NFTs

by Victor Dey
December 19, 2023

‘AI Chatbots Integrated in Messaging Apps will Overtake Internet Browsing’ predicts Gupshup’s CEO Beerud Sheth

by Victor Dey
December 18, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Comcast Reports Security Breach, Sensitive Data of Over 35 Million Xfinity Customers Compromised

by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023

HTX Ventures Invests in Academic Labs to Transform Education with Web3

by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023

Shiba Inu Partners with D3 Global to Secure Exclusive ‘.shib’ Domain

by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023

Japanese Startup Preferred Networks Accelerates Investment in Customized AI Chips

by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Comcast Reports Security Breach, Sensitive Data of Over 35 Million Xfinity Customers Compromised
News Report Technology
Comcast Reports Security Breach, Sensitive Data of Over 35 Million Xfinity Customers Compromised
by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023
HTX Ventures Invests in Academic Labs to Transform Education with Web3
News Report
HTX Ventures Invests in Academic Labs to Transform Education with Web3
by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023
Shiba Inu Partners with D3 Global to Secure Exclusive ‘.shib’ Domain
News Report Technology
Shiba Inu Partners with D3 Global to Secure Exclusive ‘.shib’ Domain
by Kumar Gandharv
December 20, 2023
Japanese Startup Preferred Networks Accelerates Investment in Customized AI Chips
News Report Technology
Japanese Startup Preferred Networks Accelerates Investment in Customized AI Chips
by Alisa Davidson
December 20, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.