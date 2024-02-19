Business News Report
February 19, 2024

Three Arrows Holds $567M Worth WLD Tokens, Becomes 9th Largest Worldcoin Holder

by
Published: February 19, 2024 at 9:17 am Updated: February 19, 2024 at 9:17 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 19, 2024 at 9:17 am

In Brief

Three Arrows currently holds WLD tokens valued at $567 million, comprising an impressive 94.1% of its total wallet assets.

Three Arrows Holds $567M Worth WLD Tokens, Becomes 9th Largest Worldcoin Holder

Three Arrows Capital (3AC)’s liquidator address, labeled “Teneo: 3AC Liquidation,” has emerged as a significant holder of crypto assets, particularly Worldcoin (WLD). With a total cryptocurrency value exceeding $602 million, the address, identified by its unique starting characters “0xc7c,” has cemented its position as the 9th largest WLD holder globally.

According to data from 0xScope, the address currently holds WLD tokens worth $567 million, accounting for a staggering 94.1% of its total wallet assets. This accumulation of WLD tokens signifies 3AC’s early investment in Worldcoin, a move that has proven lucrative amidst the evolving landscape of digital assets.

Parallely, Worldcoin announced that the number of users on its crypto wallet application World App, surpassed 1 million on Sunday. According to a post on social media platform X, the surge reflects growth compared to the mere 100,000 daily active users recorded in November of the preceding year.

Zhu Su, the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, took to social media to address criticisms surrounding his investment in Worldcoin in 2021. The project faced significant scrutiny during this period, with numerous adverse reports circulating in the media landscape. Consequently, many early investors, including seed round backers, refrained from publicly endorsing the project on platforms like Twitter.

Zhu Su Affirms Three Arrows Capital’s Role as Top Worldcoin Holder

In his statement, 3AC’s Zhu Su emphasized that his support for Worldcoin was not driven by personal gain from the performance of WLD tokens. Instead, he expressed satisfaction that Three Arrows Capital’s creditors now hold one of the most prominent WLD positions globally.

In a post dated November 21st, 2021, Su conveyed his enthusiasm for Worldcoin, describing it as “one of the most ambitious and inspiring projects” he had encountered within the cryptocurrency sphere.

In addition to its substantial holdings of WLD, the liquidator address also maintains significant investments in other cryptocurrency assets. Notable among these are 8.437 million DYDX coins, valued at approximately $26.91 million, 5.75 million USDC coins, and 160,000 AXS coins, worth about $1.32 million.

The emergence of Three Arrows Capital’s liquidator address as a major player in the crypto market indicates the growing significance of institutional investment decisions within the digital asset space.

Tags:

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
