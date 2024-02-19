Worldcoin Registers 1 Million Users, Records 140% Increase in WLD Token Value
In Brief
Worldcoin’s no. of World App users surpassed 1 million on Sunday, with a 140% increase in WLD token post Open AI’s Sora generative AI launch.
Iris biometric cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin (WLD) announced that the quantity of its cryptocurrency wallet application World App users surpassed 1 million on Sunday. According to a post on social media platform X, the surge reflects significant growth compared to the mere 100,000 daily active users recorded in November of the preceding year.
Simultaneously, the price of the project’s native token, WLD, experienced a substantial upswing of over 140% within the last week, surpassing the $6 threshold and establishing a new pinnacle in its price history. Presently, the token has a market capitalization of approximately $700 million. This surge is associated with the introduction of OpenAI’s Sora AI model last week, which enables users to transform textual content into video format.
Founded in 2023 by Tools of Humanity, a company co-founded and chaired by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin positions itself as a “privacy-preserving” digital identity verification initiative. Project participants receive compensation in WLD token by undergoing iris scanning procedures. Worldcoin’s primary objective is to establish a global Universal Basic Income initiative by issuing a nominal quantity of its native token WLD, to individuals worldwide in exchange for verifying their identity.
Worldcoin’s WLD Token Performance
The performance of the WLD token has demonstrated sensitivity to news related to OpenAI in the past. Last year, the token experienced a decline in its price following the temporary removal of Sam Altman from his position within the artificial intelligence company.
Furthermore, various other AI tokens have recently witnessed an upswing in value. According to CoinGecko’s list of AI tokens, there was a collective increase of 25% within the past week, with several tokens experiencing triple-digit growth rates. Moreover, the total market value of AI-related cryptocurrencies has recently surpassed the threshold of $12 billion, as stated by the Stocklytics report, signifying the more extensive integration of AI software that has boosted the sector.
Worldcoin’s recent milestones and the broader positive trend in AI-related cryptocurrencies highlight the growing integration of AI technologies within the cryptocurrency sector.
Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]More articles
