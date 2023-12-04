News Report Technology
Tesla’s Cybertruck Hints at Potential Dogecoin Integration for Car Payment

In Brief

The source code for Tesla Cybertruck’s webpage revealed over 50 mentions of Dogecoin, hinting its possible integration as a payment method.

Cybertruck's Page Code Dogecoin Discovery Sparks Interest in its Adoption for Car Payments

Fueled by discovery of references to Dogecoin (DOGE) in the code of Tesla’s Cybertruck page, the launch of Tesla Cybertruck has recently become the center of speculation in the crypto community.

Given Elon Musk’s affinity for Dogecoin, previously touted as one of his favored cryptocurrencies — there are now conjectures about the possible integration of Dogecoin as a payment method for the Cybertruck.

The discovery of references to Dogecoin in the Cybertruck’s page code was first made in October by crypto influencer Marty Party. The source code for the Cybertruck page revealed over 50 mentions of Dogecoin.

This drew attention from the Dogecoin community, particularly with the anticipation of Cybertruck sales beginning at the end of November. Despite this fact, Tesla and Elon Musk have not officially confirmed any plans to accept Dogecoin as a payment option for Cybertruck.

Elon Musk’s continuous support for the meme coin has significantly influenced the market.

Tesla — Musk’s electric vehicle company, has already taken steps to embrace Dogecoin by allowing customers to purchase merchandise with the cryptocurrency. The existing relationship between Tesla and Dogecoin raises the possibility of Dogecoin being further used for car purchases.

Decoding Dogecoin’s Market Dynamics

In the past week, Dogecoin’s market performance has demonstrated resilience, experiencing an 8.4% increase and a 25% rise in the last 30 days.

Additionally, the number of cryptocurrency addresses holding Dogecoin has surpassed 5 million for the first time, suggesting a burgeoning adoption of the cryptocurrency, marked by users participating in significant transactions involving non-serious digital assets.

This excitement was further fueled by Coinbase‘s announcement of support for perpetual futures contracts on Dogecoin, and the coin’s upcoming physical journey to the Moon via SpaceX scheduled for December 23rd. 

In another recent development, the US National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved the SpaceX lunar mission DOGE-1 – a the first satellite launch to be entirely paid for in DOGE tokens. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will feature a miniature screen with DOGE display advertisements, images, and logos broadcasting to Earth.

Speculation about Dogecoin integrating with the Tesla Cybertruck has generated notable interest in the crypto community. Although Tesla hasn’t officially confirmed this integration, Elon Musk’s continuous support of Dogecoin, hints at the coin’s broader uses.

Recent positive trends in Dogecoin, coupled with announcements from SpaceX lunar mission indicate growing interest and adoption of the cryptocurrency.

