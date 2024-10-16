Telegram Introduces Gateway, Offering Businesses Affordable Number Verification Service

Social media and messaging platform, Telegram launched Telegram Gateway, a cost-effective solution for businesses to authenticate their customers’ phone numbers at a rate of just $0.01 per code, available globally.

Telegram Gateway allows businesses to send authorization codes via Telegram instead of traditional SMS, reducing costs while improving security and speeding up delivery to Telegram’s vast user base of more than 950 million monthly active users.

The service provides several advantages over SMS-based authentication. Users only need an internet connection to access Telegram, making it more accessible than SMS, which requires a mobile plan. Through the Telegram Verification Platform, which developers can integrate using the Gateway API, users can receive messages on both mobile and desktop devices without needing an active SMS plan.

Telegram Gateway Lowers Acquisition Costs, Offers Statistics, and Ensures Secure Message Delivery

With verification via Telegram costing just $0.01 per delivered code, businesses can significantly reduce operational expenses compared to SMS verification, which can be up to 50 times more expensive. Additionally, Telegram’s Verification Platform ensures instant message delivery, whereas SMS messages can take several minutes and may experience a failure rate of up to 5%.

Moreover, the platform offers comprehensive statistics to help businesses manage their budgets and track message volumes, enabling insights into user growth and conversion rates.

Telegram Gateway also leverages robust encryption protocols and provides open-source, verifiable applications. In contrast, traditional SMS methods are less secure, lacking encryption and exposing businesses to security risks like SIM swap attacks, sender forgery, and carrier trust issues. By using Telegram, businesses can enhance security and ensure an encrypted, reliable authorization process.

Telegram, a prominent global messaging platform, has a user base of over 950 million active users each month, with more than 1 trillion channel views. Recently, Telegram introduced a “Gifts” feature, which allows users to display gifts on their profiles or trade them for Stars in time for the holiday season.

